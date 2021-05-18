Website of the Year
Premium
Sport

From Russia, with gloves: Meet NZ's 'mad' boxing legend in the making

15 minutes to read
Dylan Cleaver
By:

WARNING: this story contains strong language that might be offensive to some.

When Paula and Marcel Driessen travelled to St Petersburg, Russia, to adopt twin boys from one of the city's Soviet-era orphanages, they had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.