Alexander Volkanovski defends his UFC featherweight title this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive looks at the week that was, and the weekend ahead, in combat sports.

Definitiely (maybe?)

Another week, another chance to call for the UFC's return Down Under. The company is putting its feelers out for international venues since the world is opening up again, and a show in Australia or New Zealand is a no-brainer.

If you read last week's column, you'll be aware of just how much talent we have at the end of the world in combat sports, and should UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defend his belt this Sunday at UFC 273 against Chan Sung Jung, he's going to make sure the company knows.

"I'm going to demand it. I'm going to go out there and tell them I want to defend my belt in Australia. I haven't done that yet and I think that fair for Australia and New Zealand to go over there and get a UFC event.

"I think that will definitely happen this year. Obviously, it's not confirmed, but I'll be asking for it and I reckon it'll happen."

Jung poses a new test for Volkanovski this weekend; gaining the moniker of The Korean Zombie because of his durability and his willingness to take two shots then give one. He will constantly pressure his opponent and force a fight one way or another. But it isn't just in the striking where Jung is a threat. He also holds one of just two submission wins by body twister and can not be taken lightly.

Jung has been toiling away in the division in the UFC since 2011 – though had a four-year gap between fights following his 2014 title shot against Aldo due to injuries and a mandatory two-year stint in the South Korean military. Since returning, he has a 3-2 record but has fought the top echelon of competition and remains at the pinnacle.

Volkanovski admits it's not a fight he probably would have been offered had Max Holloway not been forced out with injury, but it is a name that he is looking forward to adding to his resume.

"I'm happy for him, he gets this shot, but at the same time, I'm going to go out there, punch his head through the canvas and make sure that belt comes hope with me."

Alexander Volkanovski defends his UFC featherweight title this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

What makes a GOAT?

The constant conversations around who the greatest athlete of all time is in a particular sport often leaves more questions than answers, because it all comes down to how the individual defines greatness. Does that athlete need to be the most talented in their craft? Have the best results? Be the best human outside of the field/court/ring? Do they need to have retired to give fans a chance for nostalgia to influence their decision? Is it a combination of these things? Everyone is different, which leads to these heated discussions we so often get.

Now that I've prefaced that, Volkanovski has to be in that conversation when it comes to his division.

Volkanovski is building his legacy in mixed martial arts slowly but surely, and in impressive fashion. At 24-1, Volkanovski hasn't lost a fight in nine years – and that was at welterweight, two classes heavier than where he fights now. Since joining the UFC in 2016, he has won 10 fights – including a win over Jose Aldo, who hold the record for most 145lbs title defences with seven, and two over Holloway, who holds the record for most stoppage wins in the UFC with 10 and the longest winning streak in the division at 14 (which was stopped by Volkanovski).

The trio comprise the candidates for the greatest featherweight to fight in the UFC based on achievements in the division, while Conor McGregor struts into the conversation based on what he has done for the sport and its popularity.

"You definitely need defences, but at the same time, look at the people I've fought; that's definitely saying something," says Volkanovski.

"I don't think I need to match Aldo's defences to be the GOAT. The body of work that I've done is saying something. I'm not far off. I'm not saying I'm the GOAT, but I'm definitely not too far away.

"After this one, I guarantee people are going to be screaming my name. They already are, but after this one they'll be screaming my name, then after the next one there's going to be no doubts in anyone's mind that I'll be the GOAT. At the same time, I'll let the fans call me that; I'm not going to call myself the GOAT, but I believe it's what I'm capable of."

Plans and postponements

There's good news and bad news on the boxing front. The bad news – Australian cruiserweight Jai Opetaia has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming mandatory IBF title fight against reigning champion Mairis Briedis due to a rib injury. It's the second time the fight has been delayed. Initially scheduled for April 6, it was postponed to May 11 after Briedis tested positive for Covid-19. The new date is yet to be announced, but the fight will still be taking place on the Gold Coast.

Now for some good news. Australian unified lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr will indeed get a chance to become the undisputed champion on home soil, with a bout against WBC champion Devin Haney confirmed for Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on June 5. While details of the card are yet to be announced, my understanding is Kiwi heavyweight duo Junior Fa and Hemi Ahio are both scheduled to fight on the card as well.

What's on this weekend?

There's a lot of sport on in general this weekend, but if you happen to opt for the combat stylings, you are in for a treat.

Volkanovski will put his featherweight title on the line in the main event at UFC 273 – with the familiar face of City Kickboxing's Eugene Bareman in his corner. Volkanovski v Korean Zombie is one of two title fights on the card, with the bantamweight title being contested between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. The rest of the card is stacked, and I will be interested to see the welterweight clash between well-hyped Khamzat Chimaev and No 2-ranked Gilbert Burns. A lot of questions will be answered there.

UFC 273 is on Sunday. Early prelims start at 10am on UFC Fight Pass; preliminary card from 12pm on Prime, ESPN, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass. The main card is pay-per-view from 2pm on Sky Arena, Spark Sport and Sky Sport Now.

In boxing, we have title fights. On Saturday night, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin – affectionately referred to simply as Triple G by many – and WBA (Super) titleholder Ryota Murata will meet in a title unification bout in Japan. The WBO flyweight title will also be on the line, with champion Junto Nakatani taking on countryman Ryota Yamauchi. That card is on DAZN from 9:10pm on Saturday night. Also on DAZN (Sunday 1pm), former WBC interim lightweight titleholder Ryan Garcia (21-0) returns to the ring against former IBO lightweight champion Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1).

Elsewhere, unified super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer takes on Jennifer Han on Sunday. It's an interesting match-up. Mayer has been a dominant force, while Han has gone in search of gold at a higher weight after a lengthy run as the IBF featherweight champion. Han moved up to lightweight and unsuccessfully challenged Irish star Katie Taylor for her titles last year, and is now dropping to the class between to two in a bid to dethrone Mayer.