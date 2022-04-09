Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Five Rounds with Christopher Reive: A conversation with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 273

7 minutes to read
Alexander Volkanovski defends his UFC featherweight title this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski defends his UFC featherweight title this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Christopher Reive looks at the week that was, and the weekend ahead, in combat sports.

Definitiely (maybe?)

Another week, another chance to call for the UFC's return Down Under. The company is putting its feelers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.