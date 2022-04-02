World champions George Kambosos Jr, Alexander Volkanovski, Ebanie Bridges and Israel Adesanya. Photos / Getty Images

Christopher Reive looks at the week that was, and the weekend ahead, in combat sports.

The golden era

Right now, we are witnessing greatness in combat sports Down Under. We have seen great careers in the past, but has there ever been a time where athletes across New Zealand and Australia have had as much simultaneous success on the world stage?

In mixed martial arts, Oceania boasts two UFC champions in Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, while Kai Kara-France should be fighting for the flyweight title in his next appearance. The UFC – the biggest MMA promotion in the world – only has eight male weight classes, so Oceania comprises a quarter of their champions. There are also six other athletes ranked inside the top 15 of their divisions. There are 20 Oceania athletes signed to the UFC (eight from New Zealand), and potential for more to be signed before the year ends. And it's not just inside the UFC where MMA athletes are making their marks, but in every major promotion in the sport.

In boxing, the trend continues. Sydney's Ebanie Bridges claimed the IBF Bantamweight World Championship at the weekend, leading the way alongside unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Joseph Parker has held a world title and is working his way back into contention, Jai Opetaia is fighting for the IBF cruiserweight title in May, while Tim Tszyu has surely earned himself a world title shot following a hard-fought win at the weekend.

Outside of title challengers, there are a plethora of New Zealand and Australian athletes ranked in the top 15 with at least one of the major boxing bodies in their divisions, while former amateur stars David Nyika and Skye Nicholson have made impressive starts to their careers in the professional game.

It really is a glorious time for combat sports down this end of the world.

Kai time

The UFC offering Kai Kara-France anything less than a shot at the flyweight title for his next fight would be an insult.

The 29-year-old has been an excitement machine since joining the UFC in 2018 and after overcoming a brief period where he traded wins for losses (2-2), he has skyrocketed up the rankings. After back-to-back first-round knockout wins – one of those over a former world champion – the Kiwi slugger beat the No 2 contender and previously undefeated fighter Askar Askarov in Ohio last weekend.

This was a bout in which Kara-France went in severely overlooked against a guy many believed would soon be the division's champion. He overcame some early adversity to win the second and third rounds, earning a unanimous decision win and taking Askarov's No 2 ranking.

Even before the fight – when Kara-France was ranked No 6 - reigning division champion Deiveson Figueiredo said that was the fight he wanted. As soon as Kara-France beat Askarov, Figueiredo doubled down on that, and has asked for the fight several times since.

While Kara-France v Figueiredo is a no-brainer – both exciting fighters who can finish opponents as well as go the distance – the UFC had plans for a fourth fight between Figueiredo and former champion Brandon Moreno. It could be that Kara-France has to wait for that to play out before he gets a shot, but if the champion's opinion has any weight, we could see another Kiwi get a shot at UFC gold very soon.

Ones to watch

Remember the names Jerome Pampellone and Andrei Mikhailovich. They're leading the way in the next wave of Kiwi talent, and are taking the next step in their careers with a trip across the ditch, signing long-term agreements with Dean Lonergan of D&L Events.

Mikhailovich (16-0), a 24-year-old born into a Russian orphanage and adopted by New Zealand parents, made waves in Australia last June when he stopped the then unbeaten Alex Hanan with a left hook counter – which unfolded after the Australian hit him with a cheap shot to the body as the referee was giving them their final in-ring address. That finish has since been viewed 32 million times on social media.

His next assignment: veteran Nigerian southpaw King Davidson, a former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist with a 20-3 pro record. The pair will meet on a card in Brisbane on April 13, which will also feature Pampellone (10-0) against Australian Lucas Miller (8-4-2). Pampellone will be sparring with Opetaia to help him prepare for his upcoming IBF Cruiserweight title fight as well.

Fight announcements

Kiwi heavyweight slugger Justin Tafa will fight Jake Collier at a UFC Fight Night on May 1.

It's an interesting matchup and one of the rare bookings that came after both guys said they wanted the fight. Collier is fighting in his third division in the UFC, joining as a middleweight in 2014, before moving to light heavyweight in 2017 and now fighting at heavyweight since 2020.

Robert Whittaker and teammate Jacob Malkoun will return to the octagon at UFC 275 in Singapore in June, the UFC has confirmed. Whittaker, the No 1 contender at 185lbs, will meet No 3 Marvin Vettori in what feels like a filler fight.

Middleweight is a strange division as Whittaker has proven himself to be the best fighter in the division not named Israel Adesanya; but has lost twice to the reigning champion. To get another title shot, he'll have to go back to killing off contenders and that starts with Vettori.

On the plus side, the two haven't fought before and stylistically match up well, with good striking and quality wrestling. Malkoun will take on dangerous finisher Brendan Allen on the same card, looking to continue his charge in the division. Malkoun has not been done any favours by the matchmakers since joining the promotion, but has used those names to build his own, with a particularly impressive showing last time out in a dominant win over the highly touted AJ Dobson.

Later in the year, Casey O'Neill will be looking to continue her rise up with flyweight rankings when she takes on former title challenger Jessica Eye at UFC 276 in July.

Is there anything on this weekend?

A few titles are on the line in women's boxing, with Yamileth Mercado (WBC junior featherweight), Savannah Marshall (WBO middleweight title), Yuliahn Luna (WBC bantamweight title) all defending their belts this weekend.

Outside of those, there isn't a lot on - it's a lull before an absolute belter of a schedule next weekend – but we'll talk about that next week.