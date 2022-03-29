Two rising Kiwi boxing prospects are on the fast track after signing with Dean Lonergan. Photo / Photosport

Two rising Kiwi boxing prospects are on the fast track after signing with Dean Lonergan. Photo / Photosport

Two of New Zealand's hottest boxing prospects have signed promotional agreements that will fast-track their exposure and development in Australia.

Russian-born Kiwi middleweight Andrei Mikhailovich and light heavyweight Jerome Pampellone are both set to fight on an April 13 card in Brisbane after signing long-term agreements with Dean Lonergan of D&L Events.

After a period of inactivity due to Covid-enforced restrictions, the tight-knit Peach Boxing stablemates are keen to up the ante this year.

Mikhailovich, the 24-year-old born into a Russian orphanage and adopted by New Zealand parents, made a serious splash in Australia last June when he knocked out the then unbeaten Alex Hanan with a savage left hook counter after the Australian hit him at the weigh in.

That finish has since been viewed 32 million times on social media.

Mikhailovich is now 16-0, and plotting a path to cracking into the world sanctioning bodies' rankings and chasing the long-term dream of a title shot.

Such an opportunity might not be too far away, either.

Gennadiy Golovkin, the IBF world middleweight champion, is expected to vacate his title for a massive money trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez later this year.

Lonergan is keeping close tabs on that situation, with an all-Australian fight between Issac Hardman and Michael Zerafa next month in Melbourne set to propel the winner to the No 2-ranked IBF middleweight.

Should Golovkin vacate the title, Hardman or Zerafa could then challenge the IBF's top ranked contender, Brazil's 29-0 Esquiva Falcao, for the title.

Andrei Mikhailovich throws a punch. Photo / Getty

Mikhailovich's next step on keeping his name in that frame comes against veteran Nigerian southpaw King Davidson, a former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist with a 20-3 pro record.

"Andrei and Jerome are two of the most exciting fighters to come out of New Zealand, along with David Nyika, since Joseph Parker," Lonergan said.

"They are coached by Isaac Peach, one of the best in the country. He's got a culture of success and winning in his gym and he's a big reason why I've signed these two.

"We've had one fight already with Andrei Mikhailovich and he was outstanding on the Paul Gallen undercard.

"I see these guys rising through the rankings quickly. Andrei has had 16 fights; Jerome has 10 fights. They're both unbeaten. We just need to get them better opposition and higher profile and the big time awaits.

"With the way things are going in Australia there's potential for a middleweight champion in the not-too-distant future. If Hardman was to win the world title that's the first fight I'd make – Andrei versus Issac."

Mikhailovich has put his recent time out of the ring to good use by building a personal training business, spending time with his two young children and seeking continued improvements in the gym.

"It's awesome to see things are being mapped out and I'm on the right path," Mikhailovich said. "In the last eight months I've been open to taking criticism a lot more readily and I feel freer in what I'm doing in the ring and who I am. I look at myself as the next I-phone so I'm always looking to update my skills, mentality and attitude.

"I'm excited to have a long technical fight and get that experience in the ring.

"We've been very lucky in New Zealand recently with Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara France and Carlos Ulberg because they've brought the fight scene to the limelight. When MMA rises, boxing rises. It's given me the chance to fight at Sky City and be on television. Historically, that's not how it was.

"Australia is a lot bigger but I was fortunate to land a great punch and be all over social media so that did wonders in terms of my fan base.

"Every time I get in the ring I view my fight as artwork, as a performance. It's my theatre, my drama show. It's important I put in a really good performance and give the fans a knockout."

Jerome Pampellone after beating Joshua Tai last year. Photo / Photosport

After two cancelled fights with local rival John Parker due to Covid restrictions, Pampellone will spar the IBF's No 1 cruiserweight contender, Australia's Jai Opetaia, ahead of his world title fight against Latvia's Mairis Briedis on the Gold Coast on May 11.

Pampellone then plans to make an immediate impression in his Australian debut against Melbourne southpaw Lucas Miller (8-4-2) alongside Mikhailovich.

"Day in, day out, we're together training hard. There's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears and we've finally got to this point where we're both ready to put on a show," Pampellone said.

"It's a big opportunity so I'm looking forward to getting in there and making a statement. The fight with John will definitely happen. At the moment my full focus is on Lucas Miller and after that I'll look into John but I'm hungry to get back into the ring."