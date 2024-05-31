Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight on July 21. Photo / Getty Images

The mega boxing match between Mike Tyson and social media personality Jake Paul has been postponed after the former heavyweight world champion suffered a medical incident on a flight earlier in the week.

A statement reads:

“The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed. During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

“Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Mike Tyson. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” said Jake Paul. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time and wish Mike a restful recovery. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. No action is needed to keep current tickets and current seat locations. Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase. To request a refund, contact SeatGeek at dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line “Paul vs. Tyson”.

All you need to know - Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

The bout has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition, and the rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation this month approved terms for the July 21 NZT fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 27-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and Tyson, 57, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

A Department of Licensing and Regulation spokesperson said in an email to the Associated Press that “this will be a professional bout with a referee and judges and the results will count as part of the fighters’ professional records. So – it’s an actual competitive fight”.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer before he embarked on a professional boxing career four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents, including several mixed martial artists and a fellow YouTuber.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul rules

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds; most men’s pro fights have three-minute rounds. The boxer’s gloves will weigh 14 ounces instead of the standard pro weight of 10 ounces; heavier gloves reduce the power of punches.

In approving terms for fights, the department’s combative sports staff considers, among other factors, each contestant’s age, medical tests, win-loss record and losses by knockout or technical knockout.

Mike Tyson v Jake Paul – how to watch

Date - July 21 NZT

Location - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Start time - TBC

How to watch - Netflix

Mike Tyson v Jake Paul odds

As of May 15, the New Zealand TAB odds for the fight were:

Jack Paul to win: $1.53

Mike Tyson to win: $2.35

What is the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul undercard?

The only announcement to date is the card will feature a rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

What is Mike Tyson’s age and Jake Paul’s age?

Mike Tyson will be 58 when the fight takes place. He was born in 1966. Jake Paul is 27. He was born in 1997, months after Tyson famously lost the WBA heavyweight title to Evander Holyfield. Paul was only a few months old when Tyson was disqualified in the rematch against Holyfield for biting. That means there will be an age difference between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul of 31 years when they enter the ring.



