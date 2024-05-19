Oleksandr Usyk celebrates with his team after beating Tyson Fury in their clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Photo / Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates with his team after beating Tyson Fury in their clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Photo / Getty Images

The legend of Oleksandr Usyk continues to grow.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old Ukranian got the better of Tyson Fury over 12 rounds to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion in more than two decades.

Usyk is the first athlete to hold all of the titles in the four-belt era (WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF), and adds to his already glistening resume alongside his titles of Olympic gold medallist (2012) and undisputed cruiserweight world champion (2018-19). He remains unbeaten in 22 fights, with wins over former world champions Anthony Joshua (twice), Mairis Breidis, Tony Bellew and now Tyson Fury - handing the Gypsy King his first loss in the clash in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk got the job done against Fury despite suffering a suspected broken jaw during the fight, with on-site medical staff suggesting he go immediately to the hospital for a CT scan to assess the damage. He ignored those orders to first front his post-fight press conference.

Fury had a strong start to the fight, bouncing back from a slow first round to get the better of things through the halfway point, appearing to have Usyk hurt in the sixth round too.

Usyk took over from that point, with huge ninth round proving to be the difference. Usyk had Fury badly rocked in the ninth and it appeared Fury might have been out on his feet, but he didn’t go down so the referee didn’t step in until he stumbled in the corner. At that point the referee gave Fury a standing count, making it a 10-8 round for Usyk.

While Usyk’s team felt he had been robbed of a knockout win, Usyk was unfazed by how that played out.

“Okay, maybe, [but] I don’t think about it because we have the win,” Usyk said.

“No knockout? No problem. But 12th round, it’s big drama.”

It was a fight that lived up to expectations, despite it being pushed back a few months from the initial February date after Fury was injured in training camp.

With a two-way rematch clause, it is expected the pair will have to run things back later in the year.

When asked about that prospect, Usyk said that after missing the birth of his daughter, his sons’ birthdays and family holidays because he was focused on the fight with Fury for the last nine months, what happened next was not something on his mind.

“I don’t want to think about boxing now,” he said.

Fury, who was adamant during post-fight exchanges in the ring that he would be looking to get the rematch in October, said he felt he won the fight but credited Usyk and was non-committal in his press conference about an immediate rematch.

“I’ve just had a fight. I’ve just come out; I don’t want to think about having a boxing fight. I’ve been in camp for seven months, don’t forget.

“It was what it was. I’m here to get paid, get laid, and go home. That’s exactly what I’ll do, then we’ll regroup and talk about it. If there’s going to be another fight, then we’ll rock and roll Sally.”

He added: “I ain’t boxing because I’ve got no money. I’m boxing because I love it. I’m 36 in a few months, and I’ve been boxing since I was a child. It is what it is. Where does it all end? Do you have 100 fights and brain damage and a wheelchair? I’m not sure. The one thing is all the time I’m still loving the game - I was having fun in there, I was really enjoying myself – then I’ll continue to do it. When I can’t do that anymore, then I’ll pack it up.”

