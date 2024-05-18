David Nyika beat Michael Seitz by fourth-round TKO. Photo / Getty Images

Faced with the toughest test of his professional boxing career, David Nyika passed with flying colours.

Opening the main card of the blockbuster Ring of Fire event in Saudi Arabia – headlined by Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship – Nyika claimed a fourth-round TKO against previously unbeaten German Michael Seitz.

Both men came into the bout without a loss to their name - Nyika 8-0 with seven stoppages; Seitz 12-0 with 10 stoppages – and the vacant IBF international cruiserweight title on the line.

But it was the Kiwi who left with his record intact.

Nyika, who channelled his inner Optimus Prime for his walkout, saw off the early efforts of Seitz through the opening rounds, staying calm and composed and picking his spots well as he warmed into the fight.

While he had the reach advantage, the 28-year-old was content to stay inside to impose his physical strength and pile on the damage from close range to both Seitz’s body and head.

By the third round, it seemed more a matter of when, not if, Nyika would get Seitz out of there. The German did land some good shots, with his overhand right as a counter to Nyika’s jab finding the mark a couple of times. But there was clearly no sting on his punches and the shots that weren’t blocked by Nyika didn’t seem to faze the Kiwi in the slightest as he kept working forward.

It’s not a tactic that will be commonplace as he moves forward in the division, but it was one that served Nyika well in this fight as the pressure, coupled with his investment in Seitz’s body, took it out of his German opponent.

Seitz looked to be in plenty of discomfort in his corner at the end of the third round, and Nyika didn’t let him get back to the stool again. He went back to boxing in close quarters in the fourth round, bullying Seitz into submission with constant body shots; the referee waving the fight off just before the end of the fourth round.

Speaking as part of the DAZN broadcast team, WBO interim heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker, who has trained alongside and helped to mentor Nyika, said it was a big step in the right direction for the rising Kiwi.

“This was the perfect time for Nyika to establish himself in front of the world,” Parker said.

“It took him a while to warm into it, but he showed a variation of punches. There’s still a lot to work on, but it’s a great start for him to get a good win.”

