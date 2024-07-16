Advertisement
Editorial: Scott Robertson’s biggest challenge is deciding Beauden Barrett’s fate

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett breaks free during the second-test win over England at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

Scott Robertson, known for his dance moves as much as his coaching prowess, now faces the toughest challenge of his career: figuring out what to do with Beauden Barrett. It’s a dilemma that has stumped many All Blacks coaches recently, and it could shape the future of New Zealand rugby.

Barrett once again proved his worth in a match-saving 30-minute cameo at Eden Park. He turned a game that was slipping away into another victory, preserving the All Blacks’ incredible home record. His dazzling line breaks, pinpoint kicks and last-minute heroics were a reminder of why he’s considered one of the game’s greats. Yet, in typical Barrett fashion, he shrugged it all off as just another day at the office.

The All Blacks are now headed to San Diego for their final July test against Fiji on Saturday afternoon (NZT). With the Rugby Championship looming, this match is a golden opportunity to rotate the squad and give several rookies their test debuts. Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima, Hurricanes prop Pasilio Tosi and Crusaders hooker George Bell are among those expected to make their mark.

But the spotlight, as always, will inevitably find its way back to Barrett. His performance against England has him pressing for a start, whether at first five-eighths or fullback. His super-sub qualities, honed over more than 120 tests, bring a unique dynamic to the All Blacks.

Yet, the All Blacks’ recent matches have shown that Barrett’s influence is often most felt when he’s on the field from the start. The team looked lost without him, lacking direction and certainty until he stepped in. His energy, decision-making and ability to read the game are unmatched. As Robertson juggles new combinations and aims for improvement, the question remains: can the All Blacks afford to keep Barrett on the bench?

Heading into the Rugby Championship, the team will need to address key areas of concern, including lineout issues and struggles to exit their half. Robertson’s candid admission that the All Blacks need to be better is a testament to his commitment to excellence but as the All Blacks prepare to take on Fiji and beyond, Robertson’s decision on Barrett’s role will be pivotal. It’s a challenge that requires balancing experience with the need to develop new talent. And it’s a decision that could very well define Robertson’s tenure as head coach.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing how Robertson navigates this tricky terrain. With a squad brimming with potential and a legend like Barrett in their ranks, the All Blacks are in for an exciting ride. Let’s hope Robertson’s dance moves are ready for another outing, because he’s got some big steps to take.

