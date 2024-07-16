All Blacks star Beauden Barrett breaks free during the second-test win over England at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

Scott Robertson, known for his dance moves as much as his coaching prowess, now faces the toughest challenge of his career: figuring out what to do with Beauden Barrett. It’s a dilemma that has stumped many All Blacks coaches recently, and it could shape the future of New Zealand rugby.

Barrett once again proved his worth in a match-saving 30-minute cameo at Eden Park. He turned a game that was slipping away into another victory, preserving the All Blacks’ incredible home record. His dazzling line breaks, pinpoint kicks and last-minute heroics were a reminder of why he’s considered one of the game’s greats. Yet, in typical Barrett fashion, he shrugged it all off as just another day at the office.

The All Blacks are now headed to San Diego for their final July test against Fiji on Saturday afternoon (NZT). With the Rugby Championship looming, this match is a golden opportunity to rotate the squad and give several rookies their test debuts. Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima, Hurricanes prop Pasilio Tosi and Crusaders hooker George Bell are among those expected to make their mark.

But the spotlight, as always, will inevitably find its way back to Barrett. His performance against England has him pressing for a start, whether at first five-eighths or fullback. His super-sub qualities, honed over more than 120 tests, bring a unique dynamic to the All Blacks.