EDITORIAL

Within the grounds of Eden Park, the All Blacks stand as giants, their unbeaten streak stretching an awe-inspiring 30 years.

A fortress forged from having not lost at the Auckland venue since 1994, Eden Park has become synonymous with invincibility. Yet, after a narrow 16-15 defeat in Dunedin, England have put the All Blacks on notice. The near-miss in Dunedin has provided a glimmer of hope for the visitors and it serves as a stark warning to the All Blacks faithful: the fortress is not impenetrable.

Scott Robertson’s tenure began with a tremor. The narrow escape against England in Dunedin, marked by moments of brilliance and alarming lapses, has left fans and pundits alike questioning the solidity of the All Blacks. Damian McKenzie’s late penalties may have secured victory but how England dominated stretches of the game cannot be ignored. Maro Itoje’s relentless breakdown work and the surging runs of Chandler Cunningham-South left the All Blacks scrambling for answers, their previously impregnable lineout showing cracks under pressure.

England’s performance in Dunedin was not a mere flash in the pan. Steve Borthwick’s men arrived with purpose, executing a game plan that exposed vulnerabilities in the All Blacks’ defence. The short kicking game and precise pressure at the breakdown had the All Blacks reeling, and but for a few missed opportunities and narrow margins, the outcome could have been different. Marcus Smith’s missed penalties and conversions were critical, leaving eight points on the table. For England to overturn their recent record against New Zealand, these small lapses must be addressed.