Samuele Privitera. Photo / Hagens Berman Jayco

Italian junior cyclist Samuele Privitera has died aged 19 following a fall at this week’s Tour of the Aoste Valley-Mont Blanc, the Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) announced today.

Privitera, who was a member of the Hagens Berman Jayco team, lost his life on Wednesday after an incident on the first stage of the race, near the French and Swiss border in north-western Italy.

“The circumstances of the accident in which he was involved on a downhill stretch of road in Pontey, 32 kilometres from the finish line, which ended in the centre of Aosta, are still unclear,” the FCI said.

“Privitera apparently hit a speed bump and lost control of his bike,” it added.

Axel Merckx, owner of Hagens Berman Jayco cycling team, said they were devastated beyond words.