South Africa's Anrich Nortje, left, celebrates with teammates. Photo / AP

Spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled a six-run, two-wicket final over as South Africa held off Bangladesh by four runs to stay unbeaten in the Twenty20 World Cup, a win that puts the Proteas on the brink of securing a place in the Super 8s.

Bangladesh needed 11 from the last six deliveries to register a famous win, then needed a six off the last ball to force a super over. Taskin Ahmed came to the crease after Bangladesh’s seventh wicket, and faced the last ball, a full toss by Maharaj. Ahmed swung and managed only one run.

On a typically tough batting pitch at Nassau County Stadium, South Africa defended a lowly total of 113-6 and restricted Bangladesh to 109-7.

Maharaj finished with 3-27 in four overs, while Kagiso Rabada (2-19) and Anrich Nortje (2-17) also bowled well.

South Africa firmed top spot in Group D with a third win and are now in pole position to secure a Super 8 spot. Bangladesh’s first loss in two matches kept them in second place.