Editorial: The joy of beating India at their own game

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
New Zealand standout Mitchell Santner shares a word with Indian spinner Washington Sundar during the second test in Pune. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

“Beat them at their own game.” That was how Mitchell Santner – the spinner whose second-test heroics ensured the Black Capshistoric test series win in India – summed up his efforts with the ball.

Santner’s 13-wicket haul inspired a 113-run win in Pune

