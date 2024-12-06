The impact of his opening spell set the tone for a stronger New Zealand fielding showing against England, principally because they held the majority of their catches compared to Christchurch.

Now, as the hosts languish on 86 for five in reply to the visitors’ 280, they need to deliver the same application to their batting.

Henry benefitted early when second slip Tom Latham pouched the edge of a cautious Ben Duckett for a duck.

He angled his first seven balls across the left-hander, generally on or just outside off-stump, offering no width from which to lash.

Henry gnawed away at Jacob Bethell with four more dots before pitching up a touch and angling in to Zak Crawley. The opener was skittled through the gate for 17, snuffing an aggressive cameo.

The right-armer’s spell began with four consecutive maiden overs.

That led to figures of two for 43 from 15 overs, including five maidens. Henry even regularly trotted back to his mark to ensure they met the required over-rate tempo after fines were dished out after the first match.

The likes of Nathan Smith with four for 86 from 11.4 overs, albeit at a riotous 7.37 run rate, and Will O’Rourke with three for 49 from 12 overs, followed Henry’s lead.

That adds to a body of evidence indicating the 32-year-old’s contribution in the post-world championship winning era has been significant.

Since the victory over India at Southampton of June 2021, Henry tops New Zealand’s test wicket-taking list with 75 at an average of 22.12, including four five-wicket bags.

By comparison, 35-year-old Tim Southee, now on his valedictory tour, has 73 wickets at 38.60.

Henry’s second in averages for the period, a touch behind Mitchell Santner’s 26 dismissals at 21.65, thanks largely to his heroic 13-wicket haul against India at Pune in October.

However, Henry’s contribution at the Basin Reserve came from a determination to turn frustration into reward after the side’s eight spills against England in the first innings at Hagley Oval.

“It’s usually how we turn games with those half chances we take,” he said after stumps on the third day of the opening fixture.

“We kept creating them and that’s all we can do.”



