Jaw-dropping fielding in Plunket Shield. Video / NZC

Three pieces of jaw-dropping fielding marked the second day of Plunket Shield action in Alexandra and Napier yesterday.

Black Caps bowler Kyle Jamieson reached down for an impressive caught and bowled to dismiss Otago's Mitch Renwick in Alexandra, where unbeaten leaders Auckland Aces took a 222-run first-innings lead into the third day.

In Napier, a quick turn and direct hit from Central Stags youngster Joey Field at square saw Northern Districts first drop Bharat Popli run out by a hair's breadth.

That was followed by Stags wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver anticipating an edge from opposing ND captain Joe Carter, diving at full stretch in front of the slip cordon to complete the catch off Ray Toole.

Young seamer Toole finished the day with 3-19 off eight overs as ND collapsed to 91-5, leaving the visitors to resume the third day in a vulnerable position with a 14-run second-innings lead and five wickets remaining.

Earlier, Northern Districts had dismissed a scrappy Central just in time to prevent the hosts from gaining a second batting bonus point.

Nightwatchman Field reached his highest first-class of 38 while his former New Zealand U19 teammate Kristian Clarke finished with 3-47, wrapping up the innings at 249 to restrict the Stags' first innings lead to 77.

In Central Otago, Nick Kelly will resume on 51 not out for the Volts, who still have a big job in front of them to rein in the Auckland Aces' first-innings total of 389.

The Volts were 167-3, spinner Louis Delport having snaffled the other two wickets either side of tea, after Jamieson's brilliant breakthrough at 50-1.

Earlier in the day, Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell's knock had ended at 84, the top score in a combined effort from the visitors that included a handy half century at eight from Will Somerville.

It was just veteran Somerville's third first-class half ton, and his second this year against the Volts, while rangy young Volts paceman Jarrod McKay finished with 4-85.