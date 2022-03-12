There is no excuse for the tactics deployed by Pakistan during an extraordinary, farcical opening day of the Second Test. Photo / Twitter.

Pakistan is being torched by the cricket world for a lifeless, forlorn tactic as the opening day of the Second Test descended into farce.

With the series still reeling from the dour draw in Rawalpindi, the opening day of play in Karachi shows the ugliest day of play may still lie ahead as Australia reached 3/251 at stumps

The day was saved by Usman Khawaja's imperious performance with the bat as he became the first Australian since Mark Waugh in 1998 to score a test century on Pakistan soil.

Australia had not toured Pakistan for more than 20 years because of security concerns and it was so perfectly fitting that Pakistan-born Khawaja would be the man to reach the milestone.

The 35-year-old is unbeaten on 127 while Steve Smith also reached 72 before he was dismissed in the second last over of play as their third-wicket partnership helped put Pakistan to the sword.

Pakistan appeared to have given up any hope of achieving any form of result even before the tea break with negative tactics and fields.

Cricket commentators were scathing of the tactic which saw Pakistan's spinners bowling around the wicket and down the leg side of Khawaja and Smith.

It was a clear tactic to slow the run rate down – but it also surrendered any hope the home side had of breaking the partnership.

Aussie cricket great Michael Kasprowicz said: "It's like they're trying to bore these batsmen out. It's like they are trying to get them out that way."

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis was much more harsh as he led an avalanche of criticism towards Pakistan's captain Babar Azam.

"The tactics I'm seeing at the moment, it's like we are looking for a draw on the 1st day. It's ridiculous," he said.

Channel 9 sports commentator Matthew Thompson posted on Twitter: "This is just utter crap. Foot outside leg / keeper standing outside leg stump needs to be outlawed. It's doing nothing but hurt the game".

Freelance sports reporter James Mottershead posted: "Cricket shouldn't return to Pakistan if they keep serving this s*** up".

Commentator Mike Haysman said: "I wonder if the umpires are thinking of getting involved here because there is the situation that they can get involved if they think it's too negative?"

It leaves the contest stumbling to a predictable, snoozy, draw – even with four days still to play out.

It was obvious in the first few overs of the match that the pitch was going to be another stinking corpse with Pakistan forced to move its slips cordon forward several metres as a result of the ball failing to generate bounce or to carry through when edged.

The fears were confirmed in the second session of play when Smith and Khawaja built their third-wicket partnership after they arrived at the crease with Australia 2/91 and soon faced Pakistan's spinners bowling at them with the sole objective of slowing down the run rate or snatching a lucky tickle down the leg side.

The tactic incensed viewers, but there was no stopping or even fazing Khawaja.

Khawaja's fairytale century was his 11th test century and his third test century in his most recent six test innings.

Khawaja's innings was a masterclass in sweeping strokeplay and he never looked in trouble — even as Pakistan's bowlers and fielding strategy saw the runs dry up.

He celebrated his milestone by leaping into the air and punching his fist.

"What a special moment," Aussie test great Simon Katich said.

Aussie commentator Mike Haysman said: "This is a moment he is going to remember for a long time".

He had been dismissed for 97 in the First Test with some commentators claiming he had thrown his wicket away with a risky reverse sweep.

Labuschagne suffers worst feeling in cricket

Marnus Labuschagne has thrown his wicket away in a rare brain fart as Pakistan took two wickets back-to-back.

Labuschagne ran himself out for a duck when his decision to scamper through for a quick single brought him undone by an inch.

It was a huge moment as Australia fell to 2/91, after an opening stand of 82 runs.

Labuschagne dribbled the ball to mid-off with a weak cover drive, but his gamble against fielder Sajid Khan blew up in his face.

Khan had three stumps to aim at and his brilliant piece of fielding caught Labuschagne short.

"He's only got himself to blame there," Aussie test great Simon Katich said in TV commentary.

Replays showed Labuschagne made a decisive call as soon as the ball bounced off the bat — but he simply misjudged the run.

The SEN commentary team called it a "disaster".

You could see how shattered Labuschagne was when he emerged in the Aussie dressing room.

"No worse feeling, first-innings duck," former Australian opener Simon Katich said in commentary.

"He's not looking too happy at the moment Marnus. He's devastated."