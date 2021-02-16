Cricket: Black Caps and White Ferns face zero crowds if lockdown continues

The Black Caps stand in a huddle before a Twenty20 clash against the West Indies. Photosport

New Zealand Cricket hopes to control its own destiny, despite another potential Covid-19 outbreak in the community.

The governing body has confirmed matches can still go ahead at alert level two, without fans.

But should Auckland - for example - remain at level three when games are scheduled in the city, they'll need cancelling. Domestic cricket, which resumes on Friday, falls under similar criteria.

Both the Australian men and English women have arrived for tours, but are based in the South Island.

Neither of the two sides are to travel to the North Island until March.

Yesterday the Blues cancelled a pre-season game against the Crusaders set to take place at Eden Park on Saturday, while the Prada Cup final series between Luna Rossa and Ineos Team UK remains on hold with tomorrow's race day postponed.

The first international is between the Black Caps and Australia in Christchurch on Monday. The White Ferns and England face off the following day.

New Zealand Cricket had already indicated last month the opening match at Hagley Park, the first limited overs international under lights at the ground, was a sell out while there was limited tickets remaining for the second Twenty in Dunedin.

The Black Caps home summer schedule has been unscathed by Covid restrictions with West Indies and Pakistan spending time in isolation before beginning their respective series.

The ODI series between the Black Caps and Australia last March was cancelled as the pandemic was beginning to get out of control around the globe.

The first match was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground behind closed doors before the result was axed along with the series.

Australia's test squad was meant to be playing a series in South Africa at the same time as their Twenty20 team was in New Zealand but that tour was cancelled due to the rise of Covid-19 cases in South Africa.

Black Caps v Australia

February 22 - 1st T20 - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

February 25 - 2nd T20 - University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

March 3 - 3rd T20 - Sky Stadium, Wellington

March 5 - 4th T20 - Eden Park, Auckland

March 7 - 5th T20 - Bay Oval, Tauranga

White Ferns v England

February 23 - 1st ODI- Hagley Oval, Christchurch

February 26 - 2nd ODI - University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

February 28 - 3rd ODI - University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

March 3 - 1st T20 - Sky Stadium, Wellington

March 5 - 2nd T20 - Eden Park, Auckland

March 7 - 3rd T20 - Bay Oval, Tauranga

Black Caps v Bangladesh

March 20 - 1st ODI - University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

March 23 - 2nd ODI - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

March 26 - 3rd ODI - Basin Reserve, Wellington

March 28 - 1st T20 - Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 30 - 2nd T20 - McLean Park, Napier

April 1 - 3rd T20 - Eden Park, Auckland

White Ferns v Australia

March 28 - 1st T20 - Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 30 - 2nd T20 - McLean Park, Napier

April 1 - 3rd T20 - Eden Park, Auckland

April 4 - 1st ODI - Bay Oval Tauranga

April 7 - 1st ODI - Bay Oval Tauranga

April 10 - 1st ODI - Bay Oval Tauranga