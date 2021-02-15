Cricket New Zealand appoint Roger Twose as new director, Steve Tew as board observer

Steve Tew. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Cricket board has co-opted Roger Twose as a director and appointed Steve Tew to the position of board observer.

Twose, who has played more than 100 games for the Black Caps replaces Greg Barclay after Barclay was required to step down upon his election to the ICC chairman.

Over the years, Twose has represented Central Districts, Northern Districts and Wellington along with several district associations, giving him first-hand experience of the wider cricket community in New Zealand.

Regarded as a key influencer within his era, he was a pivotal member of the team that won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and was ranked second in the world for ODI batsmen that same year.

Roger Twose. Photo / Greg Bowker

After retiring from cricket, Twose joined the National Bank, working his way up to senior management level, before serving on the senior management team at Willis Bond & Company Limited and then as a director, primarily responsible for several large-scale development projects including their Wynyard Quarter project in Auckland.

Twose is a past chairman of the NZCPA and has served on NZC's High Performance Advisory Group for the last 10 months.

Roger Twose batting during a match between New Zealand and Australia in 1999. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Tew was CEO of NZ Rugby from 2008 to 2019, having been deputy CEO for the six years prior. During his time as NZR CEO, the All Blacks and Black Ferns both maintained number one world rankings for 10 years and won multiple World Cups.

Tew had previously been CEO of both the Crusaders Super Rugby franchise and the Canterbury Rugby Union, laying the foundation for a multi-decade rugby dynasty. His rugby governance experience is extensive, including the IRB, SANZAAR and the board of Rugby NZ 2011.