White Ferns take bronze

The White Ferns' new era has started with a glint of promise, taking out the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Kiwi side impressively sealed bronze with a surprisingly dominant eight-wicket thumping of England, quietening the home crowd at Edgbaston.

After a poor showing at the ODI World Cup, the White Ferns found the Twenty20 format under new coach Ben Sawyer more to their liking, and managed to bounce back from a dispiriting defeat in pool play to England to gain revenge in their final match.

Having been embarrassed in pool play by the hosts, held to 71-9 in a thrashing, the White Ferns came in as underdogs for the third-place playoff but built on a respectable showing against Australia in the semifinal to produce their best performance of the tournament and seal a medal.

An excellent all-around bowling display restricted England to 110-9, with all seven bowlers used being economical and the best figures coming from Hayley Jensen (3-24 from four), Sophie Devine (2-11 from three overs) and spinners Amelia Kerr (1-22 from four) and Fran Jonas (2-22 from four).

It still looked to be a nervy chase, given the White Ferns' poor efforts with the bat in their last meeting, but Devine and Suzie Bates quickly put any lingering negative thoughts to bed.

The pair added 54 for the first wicket, but more importantly did so in just 4.3 overs, leaving no run rate pressure for the batters that followed.

Devine top-scored with an unbeaten 51 off 40 balls, and was joined by Kerr (21 not out off 15) to ensure the White Ferns coasted to victory with 49 balls to spare, starting their new era with hope.

Squash stars into final

Squash duo Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy will have a chance to go back-to-back in the women's doubles.

The pair have comfortably moved into the gold medal match, taking an 11-9 11-7 victory over Malaysian duo Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi.

The final will be held at 10.00pm on Monday, and is the last event on the calendar for Kiwi athletes, with King and Landers-Murphy, victors on the Gold Coast in 2018, aiming to double up and finish the campaign on a golden note.

Peeters falls short

Kiwi Tori Peeters has finished fifth in the women's javelin final after being unable to find her best form.

The 28-year-old came into the final with a season-best throw of 62.40m - which would have been easily good enough for bronze - but managed a top effort of 57.86m at Alexander Stadium.

Peeters sat third after the end of the first round but struggled as the competition progressed and finished with two no throws.

The Kiwi began by recording what would be her best distance, initially holding a lead of 1.52m in the bronze medal position.

Peeters saw her advantage trimmed after the second round, managing 52.86m as South African Jo-Ane van Dyk jumped into fourth with a distance of 57.12m. And after recording a no throw next, she was left with work to do at the halfway mark, as Canadian Elizabeth Gleadle took third with an effort of 59.79m.

When India's Annu Rani then did likewise with a fourth throw of 60m, Peeters - managing only 54.18m - was left needing to produce something special with her final two efforts.

But twice stepping out after poor throws, that never looked like transpiring.

World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia seized gold with a clutch final throw of 64.43m, leaving teammate Mackenzie Little to settle for silver with a personal best of 64.27m.

In the 10km walk, Quentin Rew was disqualified midway through the race after picking up three penalties. The 38-year-old, who finished fifth in the 20km walk on the Gold Coast, had already been lapped by the leaders when his day was cut short by the officials.

Black Sticks miss bronze

Penalty shootouts have not been kind to the Women's Black Sticks.

After falling short in a shootout against England in the semifinal, it was again their downfall in the bronze medal match as they were beaten 2-1 in the tiebreaker after some late heroics forced the game to that stage.

