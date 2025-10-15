General view during the Opening Ceremony at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Photosport

The Indian city of Ahmedabad is in prime position to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport announced today.

The choice of Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, will be put forward to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with a final decision to be taken at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

“The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has today confirmed that it will recommend Amdavad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games,” the Executive Board said in a statement.

Ahmedabad is the key city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, home to a 130,000-seater arena which is the world’s biggest cricket stadium. The venue is named after the premier.

India has its eyes on a bigger prize, having submitted a formal letter of intent last year to the International Olympic Committee to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.