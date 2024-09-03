Christchurch City Council told to scrap the idea of hosting the Commonwealth Games

“We’re looking at hosting 2030 or 2034, and the report will be able to assess the city’s ability to do it,” he said at the time.

The report was presented to council this week and recommended Christchurch put the brakes on the idea of standalone hosting.

Christchurch NZ general manager of destination and attraction, Loren Aberhart, said the city could absolutely host parts of the event, if there was a national bid put forward.

“But we’re not at this point, or in the future, probably in the position to be able to host a standalone Commonwealth Games, in the shape and form that it stands today.”

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has been approached for comment.

It previously signalled interest in hosting the 2034 edition.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger. Photo / George Heard

The city’s new $683 million Te Kaha Stadium is currently under construction, and is due to be completed midway through 2026, after years of planning conjecture and stalled progress.

New Zealand’s largest aquatic venue, Parakiore Sport and Recreation Centre, is expected to be completed late next year, after several delays.





The report estimated the minimum cost of hosting to be around $1.3 billion and said a priority should be bidding for sporting events that align better with Christchurch’s existing infrastructure.

“This is largely because we don’t have the full infrastructure that we require to deliver the Commonwealth Games,” Aberhart said.

“But also because the Commonwealth Games themselves are reviewing their model, and we recommend waiting until such time as the new model exists.”

The report says this approach will strengthen the city’s capability to host large events - and set a foundation for potential bids for the Games in the future.

It did also consider the opportunities for Christchurch if New Zealand was to host, including return on investment, showcasing the city, and benefit to local clubs and organisations.

Aberhart said Christchurch NZ was looking at other significant event opportunities currently.

“We think they’re really exciting,” she said.

“They’re really fit for purpose for where the city is going and will allow us to develop up a pathway to host the Commonwealth Games, in some way, shape or form, as part of a New Zealand bid in the future.”