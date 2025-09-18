Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Athletics

Hamish Kerr delayed bedtime before high jump final to watch Geordie Beamish win steeplechase gold

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

High-flying Hamish Kerr weighs in on becoming a world champion at this weeks Tokyo World championships.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hamish Kerr didn’t think he could become the best high jumper in the world because he “didn’t see a pathway” in New Zealand.

Now, the 29-year-old has added to his impressive tally of accolades, claiming high jump gold at the World Athletics Championships after clearing 2.36m to edge out Korea’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save