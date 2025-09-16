Hamish Kerr wins high jump gold at World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Hamish Kerr completed the double and made it two world titles in two days for New Zealand, as he claimed high jump gold at the World Athletics Championships.
The Paris Olympics gold medallist added his maiden world title by clearing 2.36m and edging out Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok. CzechJan Stefela claimed bronze.
Kerr’s win added a second title at the Tokyo National Stadium in as many days for New Zealand after Geordie Beamish won the 300m steeplechase a year after they both won indoor world titles at the same meet.
“Today I had to fight for the gold. It was not an easy final for me,” said Kerr. “Many times I thought I wouldn’t win, but being able to fight and not give up is important.
“Geordie (Beamish) and I won world indoor titles on the same day. He gave me a kick after his win last night, so I had to win, too. It’s really cool to share our best moments together.
“The thing about the high jump I love most is being able to perform and put on a good show. We definitely did it tonight. All the boys shocked me. This competition was very, very special. Winning when the guys aren’t jumping well isn’t fun, so to be able to fight against guys for the gold was special.”
Kerr and Beamish join Dame Valerie Adams (won shot put four times), Beatrice Faumuina (discus) and Tom Walsh (shot put) as New Zealanders to win world titles.
Kerr and three other athletes remained in the competition when the bar was raised to 2.34m but all missed on their first two attempts.