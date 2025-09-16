Hamish Kerr wins high jump gold at World Athletics Championships

Gold medalist Hamish Kerr of New Zealand poses after winning the high jump final on day four of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Olympic champion Hamish Kerr completed the double and made it two world titles in two days for New Zealand, as he claimed high jump gold at the World Athletics Championships.

The Paris Olympics gold medallist added his maiden world title by clearing 2.36m and edging out Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok. Czech Jan Stefela claimed bronze.

Kerr’s win added a second title at the Tokyo National Stadium in as many days for New Zealand after Geordie Beamish won the 300m steeplechase a year after they both won indoor world titles at the same meet.

“Today I had to fight for the gold. It was not an easy final for me,” said Kerr. “Many times I thought I wouldn’t win, but being able to fight and not give up is important.

“Geordie (Beamish) and I won world indoor titles on the same day. He gave me a kick after his win last night, so I had to win, too. It’s really cool to share our best moments together.