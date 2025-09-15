Geordie Beamish celebrates his gold medal after winning the men's steeplechase during day three of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s George Beamish has won the 2025 World Athletics Championships 3000m steeplechase final in emphatic fashion.

Beamish flew home over the last 150m after the water pit to make up over 10m of ground on race leader, Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco.

In a fashion reminiscent of his 2024 World Indoor 1500m win, he kicked down and only took the lead with less than a metre remaining in the race.

The win comes just two days after his heart-stopping fall in the heats when he got back up and earned a spot in the finals.

