Geordie Beamish has his breakthrough world title, taking gold in the 1500 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.
The young Hawke’s Bay athlete ran a personal best 3 minutes 36.54 seconds to edge American rivals Cole Hocker and Hobbs Kessler to gold, who ran 3m 36.69s and 3m 36.72s respectively.
It caps a remarkable day for New Zealand after Hamish Kerr earlier won gold in the high jump.
The US-based Havelock North runner’s achievement in Scotland on Monday morning (NZT) is possibly Hawke’s Bay’s biggest-ever success in international athletics.
And it was not even his specialist event - Beamish is targeting the 3000 metres steeplechase at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.
The race, not televised in New Zealand, was described by World Athletics as a “scintillating final lap”, saying Beamish had won the race “from the depths of hell”.
MORE TO COME