Updated

New Zealand runner Geordie Beamish wins 1500m at World Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 in Glasgow

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Kiwi high jumper Hamish Kerr enjoyed the finest day of his athletics career. Video. / World Athletics

Geordie Beamish has his breakthrough world title, taking gold in the 1500 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

The young Hawke’s Bay athlete ran a personal best 3 minutes 36.54 seconds to edge American rivals Cole Hocker and Hobbs Kessler to gold, who ran 3m 36.69s and 3m 36.72s respectively.

It caps a remarkable day for New Zealand after Hamish Kerr earlier won gold in the high jump.

The US-based Havelock North runner’s achievement in Scotland on Monday morning (NZT) is possibly Hawke’s Bay’s biggest-ever success in international athletics.

Geordie Beamish crosses the line with the USA’s Hobbs Kessler during the heats of the 1500 metres in Glasgow. Photo / Inpho Morgan Treacy via Photosport
And it was not even his specialist event - Beamish is targeting the 3000 metres steeplechase at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

The race, not televised in New Zealand, was described by World Athletics as a “scintillating final lap”, saying Beamish had won the race “from the depths of hell”.

MORE TO COME

