Kiwi high jumper Hamish Kerr enjoyed the finest day of his athletics career. Video. / World Athletics

Geordie Beamish has his breakthrough world title, taking gold in the 1500 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

The young Hawke’s Bay athlete ran a personal best 3 minutes 36.54 seconds to edge American rivals Cole Hocker and Hobbs Kessler to gold, who ran 3m 36.69s and 3m 36.72s respectively.

It caps a remarkable day for New Zealand after Hamish Kerr earlier won gold in the high jump.

The US-based Havelock North runner’s achievement in Scotland on Monday morning (NZT) is possibly Hawke’s Bay’s biggest-ever success in international athletics.

Geordie Beamish crosses the line with the USA’s Hobbs Kessler during the heats of the 1500 metres in Glasgow. Photo / Inpho Morgan Treacy via Photosport

And it was not even his specialist event - Beamish is targeting the 3000 metres steeplechase at the Olympic Games in Paris later this year.

The race, not televised in New Zealand, was described by World Athletics as a “scintillating final lap”, saying Beamish had won the race “from the depths of hell”.

From the depths of hell 🤯



🇳🇿's Geordie Beamish is your 1500m indoor world champ after a scintillating final lap 👀



3:36.54 for the win!#WorldIndoorChamps pic.twitter.com/69Kviws2rN — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 3, 2024

MORE TO COME