World Athletics Championships: Kiwi pole vaulters finish out of the medals in Tokyo

Imogen Ayris of New Zealand competes during the Women's Pole Vault final on day five of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand women’s pole vaulting trio of Olivia McTaggart, Imogen Ayris and Eliza McCartney have finished beyond the podium at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

McTaggart was eighth after soaring over 4.65m while Ayris finished in 10th after clearing 4.45m. McCartney failed to register a mark.

American Katie Moon won a third consecutive title.

Moon, also the Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021, cleared 4.90m for gold, with US teammate Sandi Morris taking silver with a best of 4.85m.

It was a fourth world outdoor silver medal for Morris, a two-time world indoor champion.