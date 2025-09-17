Advertisement
World Athletics Championships: Kiwi pole vaulters finish out of the medals in Tokyo

NZ Herald
Imogen Ayris of New Zealand competes during the Women's Pole Vault final on day five of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand women’s pole vaulting trio of Olivia McTaggart, Imogen Ayris and Eliza McCartney have finished beyond the podium at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

McTaggart was eighth after soaring over 4.65m while Ayris finished in 10th after clearing 4.45m. McCartney failed to register a mark.

American Katie

