Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Zoe Hobbs returns to New Zealand after record-breaking sprint achievements

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Zoe Hobbs has returned home fresh off a personal best and Oceania 100m record of 10.94s at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting. Photo / Photosport

Zoe Hobbs has returned home fresh off a personal best and Oceania 100m record of 10.94s at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Zoe Hobbs knows her time on the ground is limited.

Whether she’s flying along a 100m track, smashing national records or squeezing in a fleeting visit home, the 27-year-old is determined to make every moment spent on the ground count.

It’s the reality she signed up for – and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save