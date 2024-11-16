The fight was initially set for July 21 however, the former heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight in June after suffering an ulcer problem leading to a postponement.

But the fight is back on and all set for today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys

Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 28-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 58-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer before he embarked on a professional boxing career four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents, including several mixed martial artists and a fellow YouTuber.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-90. He retired in 2005 after winning 50 fights, 44 by knockout.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul rules

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds; most men’s pro fights have three-minute rounds. The boxer’s gloves will weigh 14 ounces instead of the standard pro weight of 10 ounces; heavier gloves reduce the power of punches.

In approving terms for fights, the department’s combative sports staff considers, among other factors, each contestant’s age, medical tests, win-loss record and losses by knockout or technical knockout.

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul in NZ

Date - November 16 NZT

Location - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Start time - Main card starts at 2pm

How to watch - Netflix

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight odds

As of Nov 14, the New Zealand TAB odds for the fight were:

Jake Paul to win: $1.57

Mike Tyson to win: $2.75

Draw or technical draw: $9.50

What is the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul schedule?

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, undisputed lightweight titles

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos, WBC welterweight title

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool, vacant WBO super middleweight title

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica, lightweights

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell, featherweights

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, middleweights

What is Mike Tyson’s age and Jake Paul’s age?

Mike Tyson will be 58 years old when the fight takes place. He was born in 1966. Jake Paul’s age is 27. He was born in 1997, months after Tyson famously lost the WBA heavyweight title to Evander Holyfield. Paul was only a few months old when Tyson was disqualified in the rematch against Holyfield for biting. That means there will be an age difference between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul of 31 years when they enter the ring.



