Boxing: New footage reveals Deontay Wilder's classless post-fight act

Deontay Wilder snubs Tyson Fury after the fight. Video / @BTSportBoxing via Twitter

Tyson Fury has accused Deontay Wilder of being a "sore loser" following their epic trilogy fight on Sunday as unflattering footage emerged of the American's post-fight conduct.

In a gladiatorial battle, Fury toppled the Bronze Bomber to retain the WBC heavyweight world championship belt

Fury dropped Wilder in the 11th round at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena to secure a thrilling TKO win and keep his undefeated record in tact.

Wilder earned immense respect from the boxing world as he showed incredible heart to hang on despite Fury landing savage blows in almost all of the later rounds.

After being thoroughly outclassed in their second fight, Wilder came out swinging in the first round and landed a few blows before Fury gradually gained the ascendancy.

At one stage it even looked as if Wilder could claim an unlikely victory when he knocked Fury down twice in the fourth round, but the "Gypsy King" miraculously got back to his feet and took control of the fight from the middle rounds.

As the fight wore on, Wilder's legs got increasingly wobbly and it looked like he could fall down at any moment. But he showed tremendous spirit to take the fight to the 11th round, when he was felled by Fury with a decisive blow that ended the fight.

The Brit celebrated his victory as Wilder lay concussed on the canvas before he eventually got up and made his way over to his corner of the ring to be patched up and consoled by his team.

The American was in a bad way with blood coming out of his mouth and ear and he left the ring as Fury was announced the winner, neglecting to raise his opponent's arm to congratulate the victory as is customary.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, newly-released footage showed Fury approach Wilder in his corner to thank him for the epic fight and offer his commiserations.

Tyson Fury was too good in the end for Deontay Wilder. Photo / Getty

But according to the 33-year-old, Wilder was having none of it and refused to put the pair's trash talk and infamous dislike for each other behind them. No handshake was evident and Fury could be heard saying "you lost fair and square" as he walked away.

"He's got no love for me, Deontay Wilder," Fury said. "Do you know why? Because I beat him three times.

"I'm a sportsman and I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn't want to give it back.

"That's his problem. I'll pray for him so God will soften his heart.

"All the allegations that were made towards me … we fought like two warriors in there and I went over to shake his hand and say, 'Well done' and he was like, 'No, I don't respect you'.

"I was like, 'How can you say I cheated when you know in your heart, and your full team knows, that you just got beaten fair and square'.

"He's just a sore loser in boxing. I'm sure he's not the first one and he won't be the last one.

"But I've acted like a gentleman throughout my career. That's all I can do."

When asked later about Wilder's refusal to accept his olive branch, Fury said he was "very surprised" and called him "an idiot".

"I just said well done and he said, 'I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect'. I said no problem," Fury said.

"You've got to show guts and respect and he couldn't do it tonight."

Fury acknowledged he had to be at his absolute best to get the better of Wilder.

"It was a great fight tonight, it was worth of any trilogy in the history of the sport," he said. "I'm not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter.

"He gave me a real run for my money tonight. I've always said, I'm the best in the world and he's the second best.

"Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down, I can always deliver."

Fury showed his class after the fight, wishing the battered and bruised Wilder, who has reportedly been taken to hospital as a precaution, all the best in his recovery.

"I just hope that he's OK, he took a lot of punishment tonight," Fury said.

"Just thankful that we all get out and fight in one piece, we go home to our lovely families and that's it."