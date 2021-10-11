Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Chris Rattue: Winners and losers from the weekend of sport - and NZ Football's sad state of affairs

6 minutes to read
All Whites' Liberato Cacace in action against Curaçao. Photo / Photosport

All Whites' Liberato Cacace in action against Curaçao. Photo / Photosport

Chris Rattue
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Chris Rattue breaks down the winners and losers from the weekend's sparse sports action, and the wider world of sport.

New Zealand Football - loser

Just 11 years ago, the All Whites rode a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.