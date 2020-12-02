Boxing: Mike Tyson attacked by fan after Roy Jones Jr fight

It appears Roy Jones Jr. wasn't the only one keen to throw punches at Mike Tyson on Sunday.
Following the pair's bout, which was called a draw, Tyson was reportedly targeted by a fan who wanted to fight him.
TMZ Sports reported the unidentified man yelled out to Tyson while he signed autographs, asking why he wouldn't fight him.
Tyson reportedly replied with a joke that it wouldn't end well for him before the fan threw a punch and reached into his waistband for what was feared a weapon.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Tyson's team were quick to step in and prompted the man to take off. They reportedly recognised him from a previous signing where he had also started trouble.
Police told TMZ Sports they received a call about the incident around 11pm, but no one was on the scene when they arrived and no report was taken.
Meanwhile, the draw received controversial feedback from boxing fans after Tyson dominated almost every round, with veteran TV commentator Bob Sheridan declaring he scored the fight 79-73.
Tyson and Jones Jr fatigued quickly as the fight continued into the later rounds, but when the dust settled on the eight-round fight it was clear that Tyson had dominated.
A beaten-up Jones Jr admitted after the fight that he was in terrible pain as a result of Tyson's barrage of body shots.
The fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission as an exhibition fight that would not involve any official decision.