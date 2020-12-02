Boxing: Mike Tyson attacked by fan after Roy Jones Jr fight

Mike Tyson nearly had another fight after his bout against Roy Jones Jr. Photo / Getty

It appears Roy Jones Jr. wasn't the only one keen to throw punches at Mike Tyson on Sunday.

Following the pair's bout, which was called a draw, Tyson was reportedly targeted by a fan who wanted to fight him.

TMZ Sports reported the unidentified man yelled out to Tyson while he signed autographs, asking why he wouldn't fight him.

Tyson reportedly replied with a joke that it wouldn't end well for him before the fan threw a punch and reached into his waistband for what was feared a weapon.

Tyson's team were quick to step in and prompted the man to take off. They reportedly recognised him from a previous signing where he had also started trouble.

Police told TMZ Sports they received a call about the incident around 11pm, but no one was on the scene when they arrived and no report was taken.

Roy Jones Jr. throws a punch in the second round against Mike Tyson. Photo / Getty

Meanwhile, the draw received controversial feedback from boxing fans after Tyson dominated almost every round, with veteran TV commentator Bob Sheridan declaring he scored the fight 79-73.

Tyson and Jones Jr fatigued quickly as the fight continued into the later rounds, but when the dust settled on the eight-round fight it was clear that Tyson had dominated.

A beaten-up Jones Jr admitted after the fight that he was in terrible pain as a result of Tyson's barrage of body shots.

The fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission as an exhibition fight that would not involve any official decision.