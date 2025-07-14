Advertisement
Black Fern Grace Brooker joins Essendon AFLW after injury comeback

LockerRoom
11 mins to read

Former-Black Ferns player Grace Brooker has switched to Aussie Rules. Photo / Photosport

Former-Black Ferns player Grace Brooker has switched to Aussie Rules. Photo / Photosport

Nina Poletti for LockerRoom

Some injuries you’re just not meant to come back from. Grace Brooker certainly wasn’t meant to return from hers – a ruptured patella tendon in her third test for the Black Ferns in 2021.

It flipped a rugby career trending upwards into a world of pain

Save