Boxing: YouTube star Jake Paul destroys Nate Robinson in 'vicious' knockout

Former NBA star Nate Robinson was knocked out by Jake Paul in his professional boxing debut. Photo / Getty Images

YouTube star Jake Paul has absolutely destroyed former NBA player Nate Robinson in a second round knockout on the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr undercard.

Paul dropped Robinson once in the first round, before knocking him to the canvas early in the second round. The three-time NBA slam dunk contest champion was allowed to continue despite struggling to get back on his feet, however he was planted again moments later and the fight was waved off.

It was all over after Paul landed a third heavy right hand right to Robinson's jab; with the contest officially over 1min35sec into the second round.

Robinson failed to get back to his feet for several minutes and was lying on the deck motionless for several minutes.

He was unable to get back to his feet for the official decision.

Fight commentators were left disgusted by that the California State Athletic Commission allowed the fight to go ahead after the bout showed Robinson was clearly out of his depth.

Combat sports commentator Damon Martin described the knockout as "vicious".

Jake Paul just face planted Nate Robinson with a VICIOUS knockout. #TysonJones — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 29, 2020

This photo tells the whole story for this fight between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Courtesy of @FiteTV #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/ER7dcHyIxB — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 29, 2020

Veteran boxing commentator Teddy Atlas could see the fight wasn't going to end well early in the contest.

"Robinson- Paul, this is not a fight, it's about to be goodnight, all Paul has to do is throw punch as Robinson comes," he posted on Twitter.

"I don't care about athletes or not, stop allowing guys who don't know how to fight into ring!! Paul has actually trained to fight. Awful.

"Sad. Dangerous. Again, why have a California Commission if they allow this?"

Nate Robinson has to give back his dunk contest trophies — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 29, 2020

Nate robinson getting ko’d was actually the most disappointing sports thing to happen in 2020. I expected more pic.twitter.com/k0Gohwg81d — Sruji🥶🏀⚽️ (@srujan55989772) November 29, 2020

Paul continued to call out UFC superstar Conor McGregor after his win.