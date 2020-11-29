Boxing: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr's fight ruled controversial draw

Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson's fight was ruled a controversial draw. Photo / Twitter

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have slugged out a controversial draw that has stunned the boxing world.

Tyson dominated almost every round with veteran TV commentator Bob Sheridan declaring he scored the fight 79-73.

Tyson and Jones Jr fatigued quickly as the fight continued into the later rounds, but when the dust settled on the eight-round fight it was clear that Tyson had dominated.

A beaten up Jones Jr admitted after the fight that he was in terrible pain as a result of Tyson's barrage of body shots.

However, when the judges' decision was announced, the scored was ruled a draw.

The fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission as an exhibition fight that would not involve any official decision.

However, promoters announced before the fight a celebrity judging panel made up of former champions Christy Martin, Vinny Pazienza, and Chad Dawson would be scoring the fight in an unofficial capacity. They were clearly watching a different fight.

Despite both fighters saying after the fight they accepted the controversial decision, the boxing world erupted in outrage as the dodgy call.

Music producing artist Murda Beatz summed it up best in a post on Twitter: "Tyson Got Robbed".

While boxing commentators couldn't believe the verdict, there wan't an angry bone in Tyson's body when the announcement was made.

"I'm good with that," Tyson said before admitting he believed he won the fight.

"I'm good with a draw because I entertained the crowd and the crowd was good with it."

Jones Jr even said he believed he should have been awarded the victory on the judges' cards.

"Hell no, I never settle a fight with a draw," Jones said.

"I don't do draws. The dude is so strong man, I understand why they say some things are bucket list. Because if he hits you, whether it's his head, or his punches, his body shots, it don't matter, everything hurts. For me, I thought I did enough on the outside to edge it out but I'm cool with a draw, it just means we'll have to do it again."