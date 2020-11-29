Live boxing updates: Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson. Photos / Getty

All the action as Mike Tyson returns to the ring against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle in more than 15 years, but the former heavyweight king can still command a hefty pay packet.

The 54-year-old has terrified social media for months by showing off his otherworldly punching abilities and showcasing his ripped physique ahead of his highly-anticipated showdown with former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr.

Today's bout between two of boxing's biggest names may be labelled as an exhibition, but the two men involved don't see it that way.

Both Tyson and Jones Jr. have scoffed at the rules put in place and are both preparing for what looks to be shaping as a bruising encounter.

The astronomical payday's for both fighters have been revealed by Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole.

Tyson is set to make a whopping NZ$14.2 million, with Jones Jr. going home with NZ$4.2 million.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael noted he had spoken to Jones Jr. earlier in the week and said: "Roy told me in an interview his guarantee is $1 million (USD)".

Fans were quick to slam the upcoming bout after the rules were announced which state there'll be no judges ringside scoring the fight and no winner will be declared

In the eight two-minute rounds the fighters have been told they also shouldn't be looking for knockouts. But Tyson hit back at the haters after the pay-per-view event sold like hot cakes.

"Numbers don't lie. haters are mad they can't get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready," Tyson wrote.

The report Tyson had shown detailed how the fight had broken pre-fight sales records for digital pay-per-view purchases.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi confirmed both Tyson and Jones Jr. had both completed and passed a drug-testing program.