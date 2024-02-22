Voyager 2023 media awards
Boxing: Isaac Peach’s top Kiwi fighters switching from Dean Lonergan to Australian promoters

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport / Getty

New Zealand’s largest stable of professional boxers has been forced to switch to an Australian promoter after Dean Lonergan’s high-powered financial backers pulled rank at short notice following multimillion-dollar losses.

West Auckland’s Peach boxing

