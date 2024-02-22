New Zealand’s largest stable of professional boxers has been forced to switch to an Australian promoter after Dean Lonergan’s high-powered financial backers pulled rank at short notice following multimillion-dollar losses.

West Auckland’s Peach boxing stable, which includes highly rated light heavyweight Jerome Pampellone (18-0), rising middleweight Andrei Mikhailovich (20-0) who is scheduled for an IBF world title eliminator in May, and IBO super bantamweight title holder Mea Motu (18-0) have all been released by Lonergan to sign with leading Australian promoters No Limit.

The sudden change in promoter played out this week after Lonergan’s D&L Events suffered significant financial losses — understood to be in the vicinity of $2 million — in the past two years.

“I won’t deny that,” Lonergan told the Herald. “Put it this way: it’s a lot. That was an investment to get the boxers to where we needed to be. Jerome is one fight away from the No 2 position and Andrei is right there.”

Lonergan’s D&L Events is half-owned by NBR rich-lister and MetLife founder Cliff Cook, through his Private Health Care company, and his son Neville, who did not respond to requests for comment.

Neville Cook and his father, Cliff, pictured in 2013. Photo / Sarah Ivey

The Herald understands it was the Cooks’ decision to pull the plug on boxing promotion this week.

“I’m not going to argue,” Lonergan said. “At the end of the day, like any investor you assess whether you can get a return. The decision was made that it was unlikely at the moment so we move on. It is what it is. We did a great job for the Peaches and their stable.

“We put a huge amount of money into getting the Peach stable where they are. They’ve done an amazing job, but it’s difficult to see a return. We felt it was smarter for them to go to a bigger platform. They’ve gone to No Limit, they’re the biggest boxing promoters in Australasia and they’ll do a very big job, and we’re pivoting.

“Isaac Peach has one of the best gyms in the world. In the very near future you’re going to see them become world champions.”

Lonergan is adamant D&L Events will continue to operate. He says the bills are paid and that the Cooks remain involved.

While Lonergan has light heavyweight Lani Daniels (10-2-2) signed to a three-fight deal, any major boxing ventures appear off the table for the foreseeable future.

Lonergan has a long-time association with boxing through the Fight for Life events, and formerly with David Higgins at Duco Events as they guided Joseph Parker to the WBO world heavyweight crown in 2016.

Since parting ways with Higgins and Parker, Lonergan promoted boxing in Australia before returning home to sign Pampellone, Mikhailovich and Motu.

“Long term the answer is you never close the door on anything. If you think there’s opportunities in the market you can make work, you’re going to do it,” Lonergan said.

“Is the door closed to boxing? No. I’ve learnt a huge amount on both sides of the Tasman the last 10-15 years. It’s a sport I hugely love. It is what it is. You don’t get too stressed about these things. You pick yourself up and move on. Boxing is a fascinating sport. It’s brutal inside and out of the ring.

“There’s a whole heap of other opportunities that I’ve wanted to pursue for quite some time. When you get caught up in boxing it’s very consuming. As a result of that you don’t get the time to do other projects. There’s some opportunities around rugby league; some around sponsorship and some around other sports.”

Head coach Peach said he was managing the change in promoters so his athletes could focus on their fights.

“You’re always worried about stuff like that. My job is to worry. Their job is to fight, but everything has been smooth,” Peach said.

Isaac Peach: "My job is to worry. Their job is to fight." Photo / Dean Purcell

“It’s been bubbling away for a little while now and the shareholders of D&L Events thought it was a good idea to move them to No Limit so that’s what’s happened. All good things come to an end.

“It’s an opportunity to fight on some bigger platforms. The guys in here are very excited. Change is good sometimes.”

No Limit’s stable is headlined by WBO world super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu and includes Australian middleweights Michael Zerafa and Issac Hardman. The promotional change is expected to have Pampellone and Mikhailovich fight regularly in Australia.

“I got David Light to a title fight with No Limit and heavyweight Kiki Leutele is with them at the moment, so things have been great, they’re very professional,” Peach said. “Nothing changes with the fighters. Their job is to train. We’ll carry on doing what we do.

With the biggest fight of his career two and a half-months away Mikhailovich, the 26-year-old Russian-born prospect, brushed off the change.

“It’s been fun working with Dean, but all good things come to an end. Everyone has been really open and honest with what’s happening. We want to go to the top of the world. It is what it is.”

Mikhailovich last fought 10 months ago as opponents for his IBF world title eliminator suffered multiple setbacks, but that fight is now scheduled against Germany’s Denis Radovan, on May 11 in the UK.

“It has been a long wait, frustrating at times, but I’ve been in the gym the whole way through. I felt l’ve got better and better so I’m excited to go put a show on.

Andrei Mikhailovich: "I have to focus on my fight coming up." Photo / Photosport

“I haven’t had a lot to do with No Limit. They’re fantastic promoters and doing a great job with Tim Tszyu and they’ve got quite a few good middleweights. Zerafa is fighting Erislandy Lara for the WBA world title in March.

“I have to focus on my fight coming up and then go from there. I believe I’m going to win and then look to fight [unbeaten] Kazakhstan IBF world champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly straight away. It’s exciting. This is what I do for work.”