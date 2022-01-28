Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Q+A: Dean Lonergan on Joseph Parker, SBW, sport broadcasting and 'going really big'

9 minutes to read
Boxing promoters Dean Lonergan and son, Liam Lonergan. 28 January 2021 New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig.

Boxing promoters Dean Lonergan and son, Liam Lonergan. 28 January 2021 New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig.

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

Dean Lonergan is back, and so is his famous Fight for Life project.

Not that the promoter extraordinaire ever really went away, but the breakup of the original Duco Events saw the former Kiwi league

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.