Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and Highlanders.

Preview

Week two and rotation is already in full swing for the Blues.

Welcoming back Akira Ioane, the former test blindside flanker with a point to prove, and All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi adds serious size to the Blues pack, pointing to the direct, physical approach they will attempt to impose on the Highlanders in the opening game of Melbourne’s Super Round on Friday night after their comfortable first round win over the Fijian Drua.

One game into the season Blues coach Vern Cotter has, however, spelled All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane due to a minor hamstring issue and halfback Finlay Christie.

Favouring bulk is evident in the backline, too, where Bryce Heem’s combative presence is promoted to second five-eighths. AJ Lam, usually accustomed to finishing on the edge, is thrust outside Heem at centre in a new-look midfield combination.

Changes keep coming in the second-row where former Chiefs lock Laghlan McWhannell replaces rookie Josh Beehre.

With Akira Ioane returning from a calf complaint, promising loose forward Anton Segner is given a precautionary week off to recover.

After missing the Blues opening win over the Drua through injury, and last taking the field in early September for Auckland, Ioane is eager to impress.

“The last time I played was round five of the NPC season. That’s a long time ago so I’m stoked to be back out there with the boys,” Ioane said. “The body is feeling good. It was a bit of a grind coming back with the running but that’s behind me now so I’m looking forward to playing.”

While the 28-year-old, who played 21 tests before falling out of favour last year, savoured time away from the game to help prepare for his first child, he’s aware of the need to immediately perform with Segner quickly impressing Cotter.

“We’ve always had a strong loose forward core. They’ve done the hard work and taken their opportunities. It’s my turn now to try stamp my mark in where I want to play. We’re all close friends we’re not trying to get one up on each other. If it’s Anton one day, Adrian Choat the next, then so be it. Anton has made the most of his opportunities and Choat is not far behind.

“You play better when there’s healthy competition because you’re always fighting for a spot.

“There’s always goals coming into a new season with a new coach. I just want to enjoy my time with the boys and make the most of how long I’ve got left here.”

New Zealand Super Rugby teams must rest their All Blacks from two regular season matches – as was the case last year - but doing so against the largely lightweight Australia opposition would appear to make more sense.

Cotter, though, is content to manage his squad from the outset.

“There will be rotations all the way through,” Cotter said. “We’re going to need everyone in the squad. I came out of some big seasons beforehand so I know the importance of getting to the end fresh. If we can do that without too many injuries, that’s part of the game.”

Tu’ungafasi’s return will apply scrum pressure for Highlanders tighthead Jermaine Ainsley while Cotter’s message to Ioane is to focus on the direct route over the flashy contributions.

“You know he’s right when he starts knocking people around at training. It’s time he had a game so he’s a bit quieter at the start of the week. He’ll bring the direct style of play which will be important. We’d like to see him carrying up the middle and in the wide channels. Getting his sleeves rolled up will help us. I’ve enjoyed working with him.”

The Highlanders, following their round one win against Moana Pasifika, are an improving side. Recruiting Blues midfielder Tanielu Tele’a and fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens – after impressing with two tries and 10 defenders beaten on debut for the southerners – bolstered their backline, and Ethan de Groot’s return this week is a significant boost.

“They’re very motivated and we’ve seen that. They’ve strengthened their wings and they’ve got a good kicking game – they’re very good at putting the ball down the other end and trying to get you to overplay.”

Lining up against Tele’a and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens adds another layer to Ioane’s comeback.

“He knows I’m coming for him. I already texted him this morning,” Ioane said of Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens. “He played awesome last week so did Tanielu. They’re our brothers off the field but on that field there will be a lot of laughs and trying to get under each other’s skin. That’s the way the game goes and maybe after have a cold beer.”

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Tele’a, AJ Lam, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Taufa Funaki; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i (c), Akira Ioane, Sam Darry, Laghlan McWhannell, Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes.

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (c), Sean Withy, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Jonah Lowe.