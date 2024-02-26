BECKHAM features a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the past forty years, candid current-day moments, and interviews with the family, friends, and footballing figures who have been part of his journey. Video / Netflix

The Kiwi rugby coach who stars in Netflix’s Six Nations: Full Contact says he’s sorry if viewers were offended by his X-rated rants.

But Neil Barnes – the head coach of Taranaki and a former assistant at Super Rugby franchise the Chiefs – says viewers got to see an unfiltered version of his true self.

Barnes appears as Italy’s assistant coach, working under the nation’s then-head coach Kieran Crowley; a former All Blacks and Taranaki fullback.

Out of all the players and coaches who appear in the show — which goes behind the scenes into the Ireland, Wales, Scotland, France, England and Italy camps — the New Zealand coach provides the most colourful and explosive scenes.

Barnes’ performance — which includes a stream of F-bombs — saw him being described as the “breakout star” of Netflix’s Six Nations: Full Contact by Ireland’s Independent.

That includes during a coaching think-tank saying “give the ball to Capu-whatever-his-name-is [Italian back Ange Capuozzo], he’s f***ing quick”, as well as regular outbursts including “hit the p***k” and “for f**** sake”.

In an interview with London-based City A.M., Barnes said while he realised his language might have shocked some, he had decided he wasn’t going to change his style just for the sake of Netflix camera crews.

“When I was working with players with the cameras I was not putting on a show,” Barnes said.

“If you’re not authentic and genuine in what you’re doing and saying, the players will see through it. I just ignored the fact that the cameras were there, as it probably shows.

“I know my language can be a little bit colourful at times, so I apologise for that. But I am who I am.”

The Six Nations has been a source of constant disappointment for Italy players, coaches and fans alike; including last weekend's dramatic 13-13 draw to France. Photo / AP Photo

Barnes is known as a straight shooter within rugby coaching ranks in New Zealand.

In 2021 he took aim at New Zealand Rugby’s decision to scrap promotion relegation between the NPC’s premiership and championship, describing the move as “spineless” and saying “bitterly disappointed would be an understatement”.

He added New Zealand Rugby had “let down” rugby fans.

Last year he coached Taranaki to the NPC title, then ended 2023 being named New Zealand Rugby’s national men’s coach of the year.

In a 2021 interview with RugbyPass he spoke of his coaching philosophy, including how he approached relationships with players, saying: “I’m not there to be everybody’s best friend but I do try to get alongside them and I try to do my level best for them because as soon as they feel that you’re committed to them, most people will be willing to walk with you”.

Viewers of Six Nations: Full Contact are left under no illusion how much Barnes wants Italy to succeed, and how tough he took defeat during another winless Six Nations campaign for the side.

He and Crowley are regularly captured in animated discussions – featuring F-bombs – during candid moments in the series.

In its review of the eight-part fly-on-the-wall series, Ireland’s Independent wrote: “The breakout star of the new Netflix show Six Nations: Full Contact didn’t play a minute in last year’s tournament and is someone that most viewers, even those with a strong interest in the game, wouldn’t have been too aware of before they watched it.

“Neil Barnes is a dairy farmer and rugby coach from New Zealand who doesn’t even have his own Wikipedia page, yet he is one of the few people who cut through the blandness of the eight-part series.”

City A.M.’s own review of the show stated: “Former Italy coaches Kieran Crowley and Neil Barnes are stars of the show; their unfiltered approach to what feels like a failing project is refreshing.

“They insisted, and still do, that Italy are more than their results show but our first encounter with the duo sees Barnes rip into the Azzurri.”

Barnes’ stint with Italy comes after he had been part of coaching teams at Rugby World Cups for both Canada and Fiji.

He told City A.M. that he had “loved” working with Italy.

Italy are competing in this year’s Six Nations with a new-look coaching team, including a new head coach after Crowley’s contract was not renewed post-2023.

Former All Blacks fullback Kieran Crowley was let go by Italy as head coach at the end of 2023, much to the disappointment of his friend Neil Barnes. Photo / INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli

Following his friend’s departure, Barnes said he had “a bit of a bugbear in professional environments with some of the bosses that they don’t understand what it takes to get success”.

He told City A.M. he believed Crowley was in the process of building a young squad that could compete in the future, and his non-retention was a mistake.

“I was frustrated for Kieran that they didn’t keep him there because that was a very, very young team and I’d like to think that the next crew coming through now are going to get some results.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.