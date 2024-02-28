NZ Herald sports journalist Bonnie Jansen hit the streets to ask the public what they think the easiest Olympic Sport is. Video / Alyse Wright

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series - Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby - who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Blues team to face Highlanders

All Blacks duo Rieko Ioane and Finlay Christie will miss this weekend’s clash due to load management. Blues coach Vern Cotter said Ioane “felt his hammy a little” in last weekend’s win over the Fijian Drua and that this weekend was an “opportune time to manage his workload and make sure he’s 100 per cent”.

The side will welcome back several players for the match. Akira Ioane (calf), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (knee) and Bryce Heem (parental leave) all make their way back into the starting side, while Taufa Funaki and A.J. Lam move into the run-on XV in place of Christie and Rieko Ioane respectively. Ricky Riccitelli and Laghlan McWhannell also join the starting side.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Laghlan McWhannell

5. Sam Darry

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i (c)

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. A.J. Lam

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves:

16. Soane Vikena

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Josh Beehre

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. Harry Plummer

23. Cole Forbes

Rieko Ioane (second from left) and Finlay Christie (far right) will miss this weekend's Blues game due to load management. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders team to face Blues

The Highlanders will run out a new-look front row this weekend, with Ethan de Groot and Jermaine Ainsley making their first starts of the season to pack down in the scrum on either side of Henry Bell.

The only other change to the starting line-up sees Max Hicks start at lock with Fabian Holland moving back to the bench.

Ricky Jackson and Ajay Faleafaga look set to feature in their first game of the season as they join the bench in place of Jack Taylor and Cameron Millar.

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Pari Pari Parkinson

5. Max Hicks

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (C)

8. Hugh Renton

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert (VC)

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Ricky Jackson

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Fabian Holland

20. Nikora Broughton

21. Nathan Hastie

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Jonah Lowe

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens made a strong start to life with the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika team to face Fijian Drua

Unavailabilities have been unkind to Moana Pasifika this week, with Miracle Fai’ilagi, Alamanda Motuga, James Lay, Pepesana Patafilo, Samuel Slade and Suetena Asomua all out of the running to be selected for their match against the Fijian Drua.

That sees coach Tana Umaga forced to make changes, particularly in the forwards, with Abraham Pole, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui and Henry Taefu joining the starting line-up.

Some familiar faces return to the bench, with former Wallabies Sekope Kepu and Christian Leali’ifan both in the reserves, alongside Sateki Latu, Irie Papuni , Kyren Taumoefolau and Ola Tauelangi, who are all set to make their debuts.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Sama Malolo

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (C) (debut)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Ereatara Enari

10. William Havili

11. Viliami Fine

12. Julian Savea

13. Henry Taefu

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Samiuela Moli

17. Sateki Latu (debut)

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi (debut)

20. Irie Papuni (debut)

21. Aisea Halo

22. Christian Leali’ifano

23. Kyren Taumoefolau (debut)

Moana Pasifika have made several changes to their side for this weekend's clash. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders team to face Waratahs

All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams will miss this weekend’s match after picking up an injury in the side’s opening-round loss to the Chiefs.

However, the Crusaders welcome back Fletcher Newell and David Havili, who join the starting side at tighthead prop and second five-eighths respectively. Exciting young talents Noah Hotham and Taha Kemara will also start in the 9 and 10 jerseys after coming off the bench last weekend. Mitchell Drummond (halfback) and Dallas McLeod (second five-eighths) move back to the bench with Hotham and Havili joining the run-on side.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Noah Hotham

10. Taha Kemara

11. Macca Springer

12. David Havili

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. Quinten MacDonald

17. Joe Moody

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Christian Lio-Willie

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Ryan Crotty

23. Dallas McLeod

David Havili returns for the Crusaders this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs team to face the Brumbies

Clayton McMillan has made a string of changes to his side that beat the Crusaders in the opening match of the season, including three changes in the tight five.

Ollie Norris and George Dyer will start alongside hooker Bradley Slater in the front row, while Manaaki Selby-Rickit partners Tupou Vaa’i in the locking department.

Just one change comes in the backline, with Rameka Poihipi starting at second five-eighths in place of Quinn Tupaea, who was unavailable for selection, along with Emoni Narawa, Josh Lord, Kaleb Trask and Gideon Wrampling.

1. Ollie Norris

2. Bradley Slater (50th game)

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Xavier Roe

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Simon Parker

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Daniel Rona

Shaun Stevenson in action for the Chiefs against the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes team to face Reds

All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard returns to the starting XV this weekend for the Hurricanes, pushing Jordi Viljoen to the bench after a strong debut in round one. It’s a similar situation in the front row, with Tyrel Lomax joining the starting side and Pasilio Tosi moving to the reserves.

Loose forward duo Du’Plessis Kirifi and Devan Flanders have both been ruled out due to injury, which sees T.K. Howden and Brayden Iose join the starting side with Veveni Lasaqa in line to make his debut from the bench.

Co-captain and All Blacks second five-eighths Jordie Barrett will play his 100th game for the Hurricanes in the fixture.

Jordie Barrett will play his 100th game for the Hurricanes this weekend. Photo / Photosport

1. Xavier Numea

2. Asafo Aumua (cc)

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. T.K. Howden

7. Peter Lakai

8. Brayden Iose

9. Cam Roigard

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett (cc) (100th game)

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Pasilio Tosi

19. Justin Sangster

20. Veveni Lasaqa (debut)

21. Jordi Viljoen

22. Riley Higgins

23. Salesi Rayasi