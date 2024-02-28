Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series - Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby - who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Blues team to face Highlanders
All Blacks duo Rieko Ioane and Finlay Christie will miss this weekend’s clash due to load management. Blues coach Vern Cotter said Ioane “felt his hammy a little” in last weekend’s win over the Fijian Drua and that this weekend was an “opportune time to manage his workload and make sure he’s 100 per cent”.
The side will welcome back several players for the match. Akira Ioane (calf), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (knee) and Bryce Heem (parental leave) all make their way back into the starting side, while Taufa Funaki and A.J. Lam move into the run-on XV in place of Christie and Rieko Ioane respectively. Ricky Riccitelli and Laghlan McWhannell also join the starting side.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Laghlan McWhannell
5. Sam Darry
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i (c)
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. A.J. Lam
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Zarn Sullivan
Reserves:
16. Soane Vikena
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Josh Beehre
20. Adrian Choat
21. Sam Nock
22. Harry Plummer
23. Cole Forbes
Highlanders team to face Blues
The Highlanders will run out a new-look front row this weekend, with Ethan de Groot and Jermaine Ainsley making their first starts of the season to pack down in the scrum on either side of Henry Bell.
The only other change to the starting line-up sees Max Hicks start at lock with Fabian Holland moving back to the bench.
Ricky Jackson and Ajay Faleafaga look set to feature in their first game of the season as they join the bench in place of Jack Taylor and Cameron Millar.
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Henry Bell
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Pari Pari Parkinson
5. Max Hicks
6. Sean Withy
7. Billy Harmon (C)
8. Hugh Renton
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert (VC)
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Reserves:
16. Ricky Jackson
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Saula Ma’u
19. Fabian Holland
20. Nikora Broughton
21. Nathan Hastie
22. Ajay Faleafaga
23. Jonah Lowe
Moana Pasifika team to face Fijian Drua
Unavailabilities have been unkind to Moana Pasifika this week, with Miracle Fai’ilagi, Alamanda Motuga, James Lay, Pepesana Patafilo, Samuel Slade and Suetena Asomua all out of the running to be selected for their match against the Fijian Drua.
That sees coach Tana Umaga forced to make changes, particularly in the forwards, with Abraham Pole, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui and Henry Taefu joining the starting line-up.
Some familiar faces return to the bench, with former Wallabies Sekope Kepu and Christian Leali’ifan both in the reserves, alongside Sateki Latu, Irie Papuni , Kyren Taumoefolau and Ola Tauelangi, who are all set to make their debuts.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Sama Malolo
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (C) (debut)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Ereatara Enari
10. William Havili
11. Viliami Fine
12. Julian Savea
13. Henry Taefu
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Samiuela Moli
17. Sateki Latu (debut)
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Ola Tauelangi (debut)
20. Irie Papuni (debut)
21. Aisea Halo
22. Christian Leali’ifano
23. Kyren Taumoefolau (debut)
Crusaders team to face Waratahs
All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams will miss this weekend’s match after picking up an injury in the side’s opening-round loss to the Chiefs.
However, the Crusaders welcome back Fletcher Newell and David Havili, who join the starting side at tighthead prop and second five-eighths respectively. Exciting young talents Noah Hotham and Taha Kemara will also start in the 9 and 10 jerseys after coming off the bench last weekend. Mitchell Drummond (halfback) and Dallas McLeod (second five-eighths) move back to the bench with Hotham and Havili joining the run-on side.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barrett (c)
5. Quinten Strange
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Noah Hotham
10. Taha Kemara
11. Macca Springer
12. David Havili
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. Quinten MacDonald
17. Joe Moody
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Christian Lio-Willie
21. Mitchell Drummond
22. Ryan Crotty
23. Dallas McLeod
Chiefs team to face the Brumbies
Clayton McMillan has made a string of changes to his side that beat the Crusaders in the opening match of the season, including three changes in the tight five.
Ollie Norris and George Dyer will start alongside hooker Bradley Slater in the front row, while Manaaki Selby-Rickit partners Tupou Vaa’i in the locking department.
Just one change comes in the backline, with Rameka Poihipi starting at second five-eighths in place of Quinn Tupaea, who was unavailable for selection, along with Emoni Narawa, Josh Lord, Kaleb Trask and Gideon Wrampling.
1. Ollie Norris
2. Bradley Slater (50th game)
3. George Dyer
4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Xavier Roe
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Liam Coombes-Fabling
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Jared Proffit
18. Reuben O’Neill
19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
20. Simon Parker
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Josh Ioane
23. Daniel Rona
Hurricanes team to face Reds
All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard returns to the starting XV this weekend for the Hurricanes, pushing Jordi Viljoen to the bench after a strong debut in round one. It’s a similar situation in the front row, with Tyrel Lomax joining the starting side and Pasilio Tosi moving to the reserves.
Loose forward duo Du’Plessis Kirifi and Devan Flanders have both been ruled out due to injury, which sees T.K. Howden and Brayden Iose join the starting side with Veveni Lasaqa in line to make his debut from the bench.
Co-captain and All Blacks second five-eighths Jordie Barrett will play his 100th game for the Hurricanes in the fixture.
1. Xavier Numea
2. Asafo Aumua (cc)
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. T.K. Howden
7. Peter Lakai
8. Brayden Iose
9. Cam Roigard
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Jordie Barrett (cc) (100th game)
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Justin Sangster
20. Veveni Lasaqa (debut)
21. Jordi Viljoen
22. Riley Higgins
23. Salesi Rayasi