NZ Herald sports journalist Bonnie Jansen hit the streets to ask the public what they think the easiest Olympic Sport is. Video / Alyse Wright

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series - Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby - who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Blues team to face Fijian Drua

Lock Josh Beehre will make his Blues debut in his hometown of Whangārei on Saturday afternoon when the Blues host the Fijian Drua at Semenoff Stadium for Super Rugby Pacific, kicking off at 4:35pm.

Meanwhile, prop Angus Ta’avao and wing Caleb Clarke are both set for their 50th appearances for the Blues having taken very different journeys to get to the milestone mark.

Two further Blues debuts await on the bench with lock Laghlan McWhannell and fullback Cole Forbes poised for their first cap on Saturday in Whangārei.

1. Joshua Fusitu’a

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Angus Ta’avao (50th Blues appearance)

4. Sam Darry

5. Josh Beehre (Blues debut)

6. Anton Segner

7. Dalton Papali’i (c)

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. Caleb Clarke (50th Blues appearance)

12. Harry Plummer

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Zarn Sullivan

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli

17. Jordan Lay

18. Marcel Renata

19. Laghlan McWhannell (potential Blues debut)

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. AJ Lam

23. Cole Forbes (potential Blues debut)

Dalton Papalii will captain the Blues in the absence of Patrick Tuipulotu. Photo / Photosport

Highlanders team to face Moana Pasifika

The first Highlanders team of 2024 is set to introduce no fewer than five debutants on Saturday night in Dunedin, kickoff 7.05pm.

Leading the charge among the soon-to-be-capped Highlanders is Otago hooker Henry Bell, who has been chosen ahead of his Southland counterpart Jack Taylor.

The four other debutants will have their opportunity to shine under the new lights at Forsyth Barr Stadium in the backline. Rhys Patchell, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens have all secured starting spots for round one.

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown

2. Henry Bell*

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Pari Pari Parkinson

5. Fabian Holland

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (C)

8. Hugh Renton

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell*

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert (VC)

13. Tanielu Tele’a*

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai*

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens*

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Ayden Johnstone

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Oliver Haig

20. Nikora Broughton

21. Nathan Hastie

22. Cameron Millar

23. Jonah Lowe

*Highlanders debutant

Pari Pari Parkinson is one to watch for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders team to face Chiefs

Rivez Reihana and and Levi Aumua get the nod in the backline for a Crusaders debut in a side that has lost nine starters from the victorious 2023 final over the Chiefs. Fletcher Newell picked up a head knock in preseason against the Highlanders so is going through HIA protocols. The Crusaders take on the Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato, 7.0pm Friday.

The Crusaders’ casualty ward will be running out of beds with Will Jordan (shoulder), Leigh Halfpenny (pec muscle), Ethan Blackadder (calf), Fletcher Newell (HIA), Fergus Burke (achilles), Braydon Ennor (knee), Brodie McAlister (knee), Ioane Moananu (undisclosed), Zach Gallagher (undisclosed) all out for round one. David Havili (leave, back round 2) and Codie Taylor (leave) are also unavailable.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Tamaiti Williams

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Rivez Reihana

11. Macca Springer

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua (Crusaders debut)

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

16. Quinten MacDonald

17. Joe Moody

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Christian Lio-Willie

21. Noah Hotham

22. Taha Kemara

23. Ryan Crotty

Rivez Reihana starts against his former team. Photo / Photosport

Hurricanes team to face Force

The team includes young halfback Jordi Viljoen, who is set to make his Super Riugby debut starting in the number nine jersey. All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard returns to the side off the bench after missing the Hurricanes two preseason matches due to a minor injury. Billy Proctor makes his 50th appearance for the Hurricanes, a milestone his brother Matt Proctor also achieved.

With regular captain Brad Shields ruled out of this match, Asafo Aumua and Jordie Barrett have been named as co-captains.

1. Xavier Numea

2. Asafo Aumua (cc)

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Caleb Delany

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Peter Lakai

9. Jordi Viljoen (debut)

10. Brett Cameron

11. Kini Naholo

12. Jordie Barrett (cc)

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Justin Sangster

20. Brayden Iose

21. Cam Roigard

22. Riley Higgins

23. Salesi Rayasi

Hurricanes' Peter Lakai. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs team to face the Crusaders

Chiefs forward Naitoa Ah Kuoi will start his 2024 Super Rugby season at home with a 50th milestone celebration at 7.05pm this Friday at FMG Stadium Waikato. The electric Etene Nanai-Seturo returns on the wing with Liam Coombes-Fabling and Shaun Stevenson completing a dangerous the back three. Meanwhile, All Blacks Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown will assemble in the midfield.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Xavier Roe

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Simon Parker

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Daniel Rona

Moana Pasifika team to face Highlanders

Julian Savea at second-five is a frightening prospect for opposition midfielders. Photo / Getty Images

Julian Savea makes his first start and fans will get to see what he can do wearing the number 12 jersey. Former Blues front rower James Lay captains the side. Moana Pasifika head down to Dunedin to take on the southern contingent at 7.05pm Saturday.

1. James Lay (c) (debut)

2. Sama Malolo (debut)

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage (debut)

5. Samuel Slade

6. Miracle Faiilagi

7. Alamanda Motuga

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Ereatara Enari

10. William Havili

11. Viliami Fine

12. Julian Savea (debut)

13. Pepesana Patafilo

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Samiuela Moli

17. Abraham Pole

18. Suetena Asomua

19. Allan Craig (potential debut)

20. Jacob Norris

21. Aisea Halo (potential debut)

22. D’Angelo Leuila

23. Anzelo Tuitavuki