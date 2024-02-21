Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series - Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby - who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Blues team to face Fijian Drua
Lock Josh Beehre will make his Blues debut in his hometown of Whangārei on Saturday afternoon when the Blues host the Fijian Drua at Semenoff Stadium for Super Rugby Pacific, kicking off at 4:35pm.
Meanwhile, prop Angus Ta’avao and wing Caleb Clarke are both set for their 50th appearances for the Blues having taken very different journeys to get to the milestone mark.
Two further Blues debuts await on the bench with lock Laghlan McWhannell and fullback Cole Forbes poised for their first cap on Saturday in Whangārei.
1. Joshua Fusitu’a
2. Kurt Eklund
3. Angus Ta’avao (50th Blues appearance)
4. Sam Darry
5. Josh Beehre (Blues debut)
6. Anton Segner
7. Dalton Papali’i (c)
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. Caleb Clarke (50th Blues appearance)
12. Harry Plummer
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Zarn Sullivan
Reserves:
16. Ricky Riccitelli
17. Jordan Lay
18. Marcel Renata
19. Laghlan McWhannell (potential Blues debut)
20. Adrian Choat
21. Sam Nock
22. AJ Lam
23. Cole Forbes (potential Blues debut)
Highlanders team to face Moana Pasifika
The first Highlanders team of 2024 is set to introduce no fewer than five debutants on Saturday night in Dunedin, kickoff 7.05pm.
Leading the charge among the soon-to-be-capped Highlanders is Otago hooker Henry Bell, who has been chosen ahead of his Southland counterpart Jack Taylor.
The four other debutants will have their opportunity to shine under the new lights at Forsyth Barr Stadium in the backline. Rhys Patchell, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens have all secured starting spots for round one.
1. Daniel Lienert-Brown
2. Henry Bell*
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Pari Pari Parkinson
5. Fabian Holland
6. Sean Withy
7. Billy Harmon (C)
8. Hugh Renton
9. Folau Fakatava
10. Rhys Patchell*
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert (VC)
13. Tanielu Tele’a*
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai*
15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens*
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Ayden Johnstone
18. Jermaine Ainsley
19. Oliver Haig
20. Nikora Broughton
21. Nathan Hastie
22. Cameron Millar
23. Jonah Lowe
*Highlanders debutant
Crusaders team to face Chiefs
Rivez Reihana and and Levi Aumua get the nod in the backline for a Crusaders debut in a side that has lost nine starters from the victorious 2023 final over the Chiefs. Fletcher Newell picked up a head knock in preseason against the Highlanders so is going through HIA protocols. The Crusaders take on the Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato, 7.0pm Friday.
The Crusaders’ casualty ward will be running out of beds with Will Jordan (shoulder), Leigh Halfpenny (pec muscle), Ethan Blackadder (calf), Fletcher Newell (HIA), Fergus Burke (achilles), Braydon Ennor (knee), Brodie McAlister (knee), Ioane Moananu (undisclosed), Zach Gallagher (undisclosed) all out for round one. David Havili (leave, back round 2) and Codie Taylor (leave) are also unavailable.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Tamaiti Williams
4. Scott Barrett (c)
5. Quinten Strange
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Rivez Reihana
11. Macca Springer
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Levi Aumua (Crusaders debut)
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
16. Quinten MacDonald
17. Joe Moody
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Christian Lio-Willie
21. Noah Hotham
22. Taha Kemara
23. Ryan Crotty
Hurricanes team to face Force
The team includes young halfback Jordi Viljoen, who is set to make his Super Riugby debut starting in the number nine jersey. All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard returns to the side off the bench after missing the Hurricanes two preseason matches due to a minor injury. Billy Proctor makes his 50th appearance for the Hurricanes, a milestone his brother Matt Proctor also achieved.
With regular captain Brad Shields ruled out of this match, Asafo Aumua and Jordie Barrett have been named as co-captains.
1. Xavier Numea
2. Asafo Aumua (cc)
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. Caleb Delany
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Peter Lakai
9. Jordi Viljoen (debut)
10. Brett Cameron
11. Kini Naholo
12. Jordie Barrett (cc)
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Tyrel Lomax
19. Justin Sangster
20. Brayden Iose
21. Cam Roigard
22. Riley Higgins
23. Salesi Rayasi
Chiefs team to face the Crusaders
Chiefs forward Naitoa Ah Kuoi will start his 2024 Super Rugby season at home with a 50th milestone celebration at 7.05pm this Friday at FMG Stadium Waikato. The electric Etene Nanai-Seturo returns on the wing with Liam Coombes-Fabling and Shaun Stevenson completing a dangerous the back three. Meanwhile, All Blacks Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown will assemble in the midfield.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Bradley Slater
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Xavier Roe
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Liam Coombes-Fabling
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Ollie Norris
18. George Dyer
19. Jimmy Tupou
20. Simon Parker
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Josh Ioane
23. Daniel Rona
Moana Pasifika team to face Highlanders
Julian Savea makes his first start and fans will get to see what he can do wearing the number 12 jersey. Former Blues front rower James Lay captains the side. Moana Pasifika head down to Dunedin to take on the southern contingent at 7.05pm Saturday.
1. James Lay (c) (debut)
2. Sama Malolo (debut)
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tom Savage (debut)
5. Samuel Slade
6. Miracle Faiilagi
7. Alamanda Motuga
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Ereatara Enari
10. William Havili
11. Viliami Fine
12. Julian Savea (debut)
13. Pepesana Patafilo
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Samiuela Moli
17. Abraham Pole
18. Suetena Asomua
19. Allan Craig (potential debut)
20. Jacob Norris
21. Aisea Halo (potential debut)
22. D’Angelo Leuila
23. Anzelo Tuitavuki