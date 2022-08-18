Wayne Smith has made big changes with the Black Ferns since taking the reins in April. Photo / Getty

Wayne Smith is trying to find the balance between risk and reward.

Since taking over at the helm of the Black Ferns in April, Smith and his coaching group of Wes Clarke and Whitney Hansen have made their mark, with the team showing noticeable improvements in every game.

However, they are fast running out of time. In just seven weeks, they will lead the Black Ferns into the World Cup. Before that deadline comes, they have some calls to make – and few in-game opportunities to find what they're looking for.

Over the next two weeks, the Black Ferns will take on Australia in their two-match O'Reilly Cup series. On Saturday, the sides will meet in Christchurch, before a reverse fixture in Adelaide on August 27.

Smith has already capped 11 new Black Ferns in just three tests this year, and will add two more when Tyla Nathan-Wong and Awhina Tangen-Wainohu make their debuts off the bench against Australia this weekend.

Smith acknowledged the strategy of continuing to tinker with lineups was a risk in terms of winning the match, however he said it was worth taking the risks now to be as prepared as possible for the World Cup.

"It's a difficult mix having to try win a test match but also having to give players opportunities," Smith said.

"You're always trying to cover positions – for example, on the weekend we'll probably play one halfback for the first half and one halfback for the second half. That's a risk, isn't it? What if you lose that halfback and the other one can't come back on? You've got to make sure you have someone else in the team you can play halfback.

"There's a wee bit of a gamble in what we do, but I think it's worth the risk to give them the opportunity and for us to assess them. It's getting pretty close to selection time. It's not easy; none of us find it easy because it's been so competitive, it means so much to these women, it's difficult telling them when they're not in. They're so passionate about the jersey that you've got to be aware of that."

Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong will make her Black Ferns debut this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The coaching trio are also getting input from more of the country's top rugby minds including Sir Graham Henry, Allan Bunting and Mike Cron, while Dan Carter has also been spotted helping out in camp with the Black Ferns.

Collectively, they have helped to transform a team who were blanked 4-0 on their northern tour in late 2021 into an outfit who have shown their World Cup credentials in recent wins. For Smith, it has been about trying to get some of the ingrained structures out of the playbook and allow his team more freedom on attack.

"I'd like to think we've made quite a bit of progress. We've changed a hell of a lot of stuff; we're trying to play the game more on top of the opposition in attack, have much more attacking intent, because I think that's the way we're going to have to play in the World Cup if we're going to be successful," Smith said.

"If you look across our team, you'll see a lot of ability to attack, get offloads away, to come forward and be a threat. [Nathan-Wong] is one, clearly. The sevens girls are interesting from that point of view, and we've tended to select women who can play this game.

"The game has changed over the years; it's not like it was in 2017 at the last World Cup. It's a totally different game, so you need totally different athletes. Not saying the athletes can't adapt to that, but you have to be able to adapt to a way faster, tougher, higher collision sort of game."

While the World Cup is just around the corner, Smith said there are still players he wants to see at the top level and, while he has an idea of what the squad for October might look like, there are still spots up for grabs.

"There might be some not in this team who will make the World Cup. We're close, but we have coaching meetings and selection meetings all the time. You can't not have coaching meetings and selection meetings with Graham Henry on board. He likes his selection meetings. So, we're pretty much on top of it."

Black Ferns v Australia

Christchurch, Saturday, 7.05pm.

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Kendra Cocksedge, Charmaine McMenamin, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan Woo, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Amy Rule, Tafito Lafaele, Kendra Reynolds, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Sylvia Brunt, Hazel Tubic.