Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Black Ferns: Wayne Smith's World Cup gamble ahead of O'Reilly Cup series against Australia

4 minutes to read
Wayne Smith has made big changes with the Black Ferns since taking the reins in April. Photo / Getty

Wayne Smith has made big changes with the Black Ferns since taking the reins in April. Photo / Getty

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Wayne Smith is trying to find the balance between risk and reward.

Since taking over at the helm of the Black Ferns in April, Smith and his coaching group of Wes Clarke and Whitney Hansen

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.