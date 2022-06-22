Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Black Ferns take stock after undefeated Pacific Four series as road to World Cup shortens

4 minutes to read
The Black Ferns were unbeaten in the Pacific Four series. Photo / Getty Images

The Black Ferns were unbeaten in the Pacific Four series. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

A vital few months await the Black Ferns, as the road to the Rugby World Cup gets shorter.

In their return to the pitch since being blanked 4-0 on their Northern Tour last year in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.