“We all understand where he is, where he plays and the standards that he takes into the All Whites but we need to focus on us,” Kaltak said. “You want to do your best, that’s your feeling. It’s crazy to see what he has been doing in the Premier League and now we are trying to stop him scoring but we are excited, looking forward to it.”

The side’s build-up has gone well – most of the squad convened in Vanuatu at the start of last week – with the only hiccup being the substandard pitch they were forced to use in Hamilton this week. The field had large patches of bare sand and dirt, along with noticeable divots on the surface.

The training field in Hamilton used by Vanuatu ahead of their World Cup qualifying match against All Whites tonight.

Like Wood, Kaltak has become a figurehead for his nation. Two years ago, he became the first Vanuatu player to feature in the A-League and has since developed into one of its most respected defenders, helping the Central Coast Mariners to back-to-back championships. It’s been a remarkable journey, from playing barefoot in his village and sharing boots with other kids because there weren’t enough for everyone.

He played for Waterside Karori, Wairarapa United and Tasman United, along with stints in Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu before joining Auckland City FC, where he was first noticed by the Mariners.

“It’s been a long way for me,” the 31-year-old said. “Everyone has a story and mine is one of the unique ones as well.”

Representing his nation is even more special this time, given he has three cousins (forwards Tony, Jean and Bill) in the squad.

“They have missed out for the past few years with work and other things, so great to see them back.”

Vanuatu have developed considerably over the past few years and reached the final of the Oceania Nations Cup in June, in which they were beaten 3-0 by New Zealand. There remains a gulf between the All Whites and the rest – given the New Zealand squad is fully professional – but the recent changes to the Fifa World Cup qualification format have given hope to nations across the Oceania confederation.

Not only is there a direct entry for the Oceania champion but the second-placed team will progress to an inter-confederation playoff tournament, to be held in North America, with six countries duelling for the final two spots at the next World Cup, in 2026.

“It’s a massive chance for us,” Kaltak said.

“We were very surprised,” coach Juliano Schmeling said about the training surface in Hamilton. “The field was very bad. We requested a different pitch but they told us it was the only option they had. But it is what it is, we just need to deal with that situation.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.