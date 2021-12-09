All Whites Power Rankings: New Zealand's top 50 footballers

Marco Rojas (L), Joel Bell (C) and Sarpreet Singh. Photo / Getty Images.

Next year is a big one for the All Whites with Oceania World Cup qualifying in March, hopefully followed by an intercontinental playoff in June for a place at Qatar 2022. Who are the players likely to play the biggest roles in Danny Hay's side in the next 12 months?

Jason Pine updates the All Whites Power Rankings (previous position in brackets).

50. (NEW ENTRY) Scott Hilliar (Avondale FC, Australia)

49. (NEW ENTRY) Ollie Whyte (Miramar Rangers, New Zealand)

48. (NEW ENTRY) Dalton Wilkins (Kolding IF, on loan from Helsingor, Denmark)

47. (47) Max Crocombe (Grimsby Town, England)

46. (NEW ENTRY) Jesse Randall (Northern Kentucky University, USA)

45. (38) Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

44. (36) Deklan Wynne (Oklahoma City Energy, USA)

43. (39) James Musa (Phoenix Rising, USA)

42. (NEW ENTRY) Ben Old (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

41. (33) George Stanger (Unattached)

40. (27) Noah Billingsley (Unattached)

39. (41) Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi (Auckland United, New Zealand)

38. (35) Louis Fenton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

37. (NEW ENTRY) Jamie Searle (Swansea, Wales)

36. (43) Logan Rogerson (Haka, Finland, on loan from HJK Helsinki, Finland)

35. (NEW ENTRY) Kelvin Kalua (Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand)

34. (40) Max Mata (Real Monarchs, USA)

33. (32) Callan Elliot (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

32. (29) Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

31. (25) Elliot Collier (Unattached)

30. (21) Dane Ingham (Newcastle Jets, Australia)

One of a number of candidates vying for the right fullback spot. Played there during the Olympics and can push his case with a good A-League season.

29. (28) Ben Waine (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Uncapped, but a dead-cert future All Whites striker. The only question is whether 2022 is too early.

28. (22) James McGarry (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

The inability of Kiwi-based players to take part in recent internationals affected his quest to be Libby Cacace's back-up at left-back. A strong season for the Nix could force Hay's hand.

27. (37) Storm Roux (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

Was first-choice right-back in Hay's maiden New Zealand side two years ago and still in the mix for that role. Being a specialist might count for, or possibly against him.

26. (24) Nikko Boxall (SJK, Finland)

Selected in the squad for October's two matches without taking the field. Will need to find a way through the centre-back log-jam ahead of him.

25. (NEW ENTRY) Francis de Vries (Varnamo, Sweden)

A standout season in Sweden led to an international call-up and All Whites debut last month. Has leapt from outside this list into left-back contention.

24 (45). Andre De Jong (Amazulu, South Africa)

Starting to get a run of games for his club side after a period of inactivity and performed well on both recent tours. Hay likes him as a possible back-up to Chris Wood.

Lee O'Connor of Republic of Ireland in action against Andre De Jong of New Zealand during the 3 International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

23. (30) Tommy Smith (Colchester, England)

Experienced campaigner who adds plenty to the All Whites environment, on and off the field. Probably doesn't make a best 11, but certainly worth having in the squad.

22. (34) Niko Kirwan (Padova, Italy)

Debuted against Curacao and scored against Bahrain to get his nose in front of others fighting for the right fullback slot.

21. (15) Clayton Lewis (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Has never played under Hay, but earned 15 caps before that. Needs a second good A-League season to solidify his international place.

20. (17) Oli Sail (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Has gone from strength to strength since taking over between the Nix's sticks. Vice-captain of the side now and fast becoming a terrific 'keeper.

19. (19) Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers, USA)

Injury ruled him out of the most recent tour, but his versatility across the defensive line ensures his inclusion in any 23-man squad.

Bill Tuiloma #25 of the Portland Timbers and Cade Cowell #44 of the San Jose Earthquakes. Photo / Getty Images.

18. (9) Michael Woud (Almere City, Netherlands)

Firmly established now in the All Whites mix and in a genuine three-way battle for the top goalkeeping spot.

17. (12) Callum McCowatt (Helsingor, Denmark)

Hay is a big fan of the Ole Academy graduate, but he'll have to work hard to force his way through a pack of players looking to partner Chris Wood in attack.

16. (26) Joey Champness (Giresunspor, Turkey)

An eye-catching debut against Bahrain and a point of difference in tight situations, possibly off the bench, have seen him leap into Hay's plans.

15. (20) Matt Garbett (Torino FC, Italy)

From initially being outside the Olympic squad, to a Serie A move and knocking on the door of the All Whites best 11, it's been quite a year for the Wellington teen who's set to make a significant mark in the next decade or more.

14. (14) Nando Pijnaker (Helsingor, Denmark, on loan from Rio Ave, Portugal)

Played 90 minutes in all three recent internationals and looked immediately at home. A committed, left-sided centre-back who also shows rare composure in possession.

13. (10) Elijah Just (Helsingor, Denmark)

Has featured in all five of Hay's games in charge and forms part of a dangerous attacking left-side with Sarpreet Singh and Libby Cacace. There's much more to come.

12. (18) Marko Stamenic (HB Koge, Denmark, on loan from FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

What a prospect. Still in his teens, but already looking every inch an international midfielder. Players like this don't come along very often.

11. (11) Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

A centre-back for his club, but appeals as the best available option for New Zealand at right-back. Tenacious, technically adept and fully committed.

10. (23) Stefan Marinovic (Nof Hagalil, Israel)

After a period of dominance, it felt like he was in a battle for the gloves at international level, but reclaimed the number one spot on the two recent tours. Can't relax though, with Woud and Sail banging on the door.

9. (13) Kosta Barbarouses (Sydney FC, Australia)

Another who is yet to feature under Hay through circumstances beyond his control, but will be a huge part of NZ's attacking plans in 2022.

8. (16) Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory, Australia)

Caught the eye with a sensational display for Melbourne Victory in a recent A-League outing, reminding us why he was dubbed the "Kiwi Messi". His creativity could be key at crucial times next year.

Marco Rojas of the Victory runs with the ball during the A-League match between Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar. Photo / Getty Images.

7. (7) Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA)

Probably his last chance to make a World Cup, but is a seasoned, supremely fit defender who improves every side he plays in.

6. (5) Liberato Cacace (Sint-Truiden, Belgium)

Not quite as his electrifying best in the most recent New Zealand outings, but a rusted-on starter at left-back and a huge player for New Zealand.

5. (3) Ryan Thomas (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Niggly injuries robbed Hay of using the Dutch-based midfielder in 2021, but if that means he's fit and firing in 2022, then so be it. New Zealand fans can't wait to see him back in white again.

4. (6) Sarpreet Singh (Regensburg, Germany, on loan from Bayern Munich, Germany)

Sublime at times in recent matches with Curacao and The Gambia and the purest #10 at Hay's disposal. Back playing regularly and poised to show his full potential for club and country.

3. (2) Winston Reid (Unattached)

Sensational at the Olympics and rock-solid against The Gambia, he is the cornerstone of New Zealand's defensive line. Finding a new club will help prepare him for another World Cup tilt.

2. (4) Joe Bell (Viking, Norway)

Hard to find new adjectives for the progress made by New Zealand's next captain-in-waiting. Maturity beyond his tender years and a player for who the sky is the limit.

Joe Bell of New Zealand during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

1. (1) Chris Wood (Burnley, England)

It's not whether he'll become our greatest international goalscorer, but simply when. With goals likely to be at an absolute premium come playoff time, a New Zealand side with Wood can make the World Cup; one without him will have an immeasurably tougher task.

Chris Wood #9 of Team New Zealand celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Men's First Round Group B match between New Zealand and Republic of Korea. Photo / Getty Images.

Possible All Whites squad:

Goalkeepers: Marinovic, Sail, Woud

Defenders: M.Boxall, Cacace, Kirwan, Payne, Pijnaker, Reid, Smith, Tuiloma

Midfielders: Bell, Garbett, Lewis, Singh, Stamenic, Thomas

Forwards: Barbarouses, Champness, Just, McCowatt, Rojas, Wood