Michael Burgess: The huge task for New Zealand sport as coach-athlete clashes rise

Rugby is the latest in a spate of recent coach-athlete clashes in NZ sport. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The coach-athlete dynamic seems to be becoming increasingly precarious in New Zealand sport, with no obvious solution.

National sporting organisations and professional teams are putting more time and resources than ever before into athlete welfare, along with constant monitoring of the performance environment that teams and individuals train and compete in.

There is a recognition of the importance of sport/life balance and mental health, along with a duty of care towards people in the system.

While it's not perfect, it's light years beyond what it was.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the All Blacks could be a fearful environment, especially for young players, with what could euphemistically be described as a 'tough love' culture.

As Herald columnist Gregor Paul wrote in his book The Captain's Run, the team "operated much like a boarding school riddled with institutional bullying".

The New Zealand cricket team of the 1980s, for all their success on the field, also had plenty of issues off it, with some players doing it particularly tough.

Even the 1981-1982 All Whites, one of our most cherished sporting teams, wasn't a wholly positive experience for everyone involved.

Some had to leave jobs to be part of the 18 month journey then barely played, while others were dropped for the World Cup in Spain, after starring throughout the qualifying campaign.

There were some major bust ups along the way, including stories that would seem unbelievable today.

Thankfully, things have moved on considerably, as everyone strives for inclusive, positive and productive environments.

But the issues aren't going away.

Over the last few years there have been coach-athlete clashes in many sports, including netball, football, hockey, cycling and kayaking, with some coaches leaving their positions as a result.

Black Ferns hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate in action against England. Photo / Photosport

Rugby is the latest, with the serious allegations levelled at coach Glenn Moore by Black Ferns' hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate on Monday.

It's unfortunate that social media was used, rather than more productive channels, like the long established Rugby Players Association, though maybe that is a product of our times.

Getting round a table or some form of mediation feels like a better approach to such a serious issue, but Ngata-Aerengamate obviously felt she had no other option.

The impending New Zealand Rugby investigation should provide some resolution for all parties, though only those who were there (and perhaps Ngata-Aerengamate and Moore) know exactly how various conversations played out and in what context.

Sadly, there would appear to be no winners from this situation.

Ngata-Aerengamate has been a Black Ferns stalwart, a wonderful and popular player, who has endured serious mental health issues, allegedly caused by her treatment within the team environment.

Moore has climbed the coaching ladder the hard way, via North Otago, the Divisional XV and Mid Canterbury, along with three years as Highlanders head coach.

He guided the Ferns to victory at the 2017 Rugby World Cup, but now faces public questions over his ability and methods.

High performance sport can be a brutal environment, that is only getting tougher and more competitive.

While parallels are often drawn with other employment situations, it's nothing like the environment that most of us work in.

Coaches have to get the best out of athletes and teams, while keeping individuals content, happy and focussed.

Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore. Photo / Photosport

On the surface, most mentors in New Zealand do an outstanding job and there are nothing like the horror stories you hear from overseas, particularly in the high stakes world of football in Europe.

One English Premier League manager didn't communicate with a star player for an entire season, after a falling out, while another makes a habit of never (or rarely) talking to individuals within his squad.

Across the continent there are tales of tyrannical, masochistic coaches, with players treated as commodities.

It's a different atmosphere in this country, and authoritarian individuals like that don't survive in a sporting eco-system that is built on volunteer and amateur coaches.

But finding the right balance is a huge task for New Zealand elite sport.

Athletes need to be challenged to produce their best, especially as standards rise across the world, which can involve uncomfortable moments or conversations.

But those same athletes also need to be respected and valued, while having a sense of agency over their sporting destiny and that of their team's.

Top level coaches need to juggle all that, and constant selection dilemmas, while being precise and empathetic with their communications, as well as achieving results, which can seem an almost impossible job.

In the end, the best solution needs to involve both parties.

Coaches need to fulfil all of the above, while trying to be aware of the athlete's perspective at all times.

Meanwhile, athletes need to be willing to take personal responsibility for all aspects of their performance within their control.