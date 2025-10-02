Elsewhere, Filipo Daugunu replaces Corey Toole on the left wing and Allan Alaalatoa comes in at tighthead prop ahead of Taniela Tupou, who is on the bench.
“The squad has dusted themselves off from the disappointment in Auckland and they’ve worked away this week, in preparation for what’s going to be another torrid test match against New Zealand on Saturday,” Schmidt said.
The match will serve as prop James Slipper’s 151st and final test, after announcing his retirement during the week.
The Wallabies will wear their First Nations jersey for what is their final home test of 2025.
Meanwhile the All Blacks have made seven changes to their starting side, highlighted by the return of Leicester Fainga’anuku will play his first test in nearly two years.
Wallabies side to face All Blacks:
1. James Slipper, 2. Billy Pollard, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Nick Frost, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Fraser McReight, 8. Harry Wilson (captain), 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Tane Edmed 11. Filipo Daugunu, 12. Len Ikitau, 13. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, 14. Harry Potter, 15. Max Jorgensen.
Reserves: 16. Josh Nasser, 17. Tom Robertson, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Jeremy Williams, 20. Rob Valetini, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. James O’Connor, 23. Josh Flook.