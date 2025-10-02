Sport panel with Winston Aldworth, NZH Head of Sport and Chris Reive, NZH Sports Journalist with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.

All Blacks v Wallabies: Joe Schmidt makes five changes to starting side for Rugby Championship clash

Tane Edmed will replace James O’Connor at first five-eighths as part of a new-look halves pairing for Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Perth.

Edmed will partner returning halfback and Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon for the clash the Wallabies must win to keep their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship alive.

The 25-year-old was named on the bench for last week’s 33-24 defeat to the All Blacks, but didn’t get on the field as O’Connor, who is on the reserves this week, played the entire match.

Coach Joe Schmidt has made five changes to his starting side that lost last week, highlighted by the return of lock Will Skelton, after being released by French club La Rochelle.