Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

All Blacks v Ireland: Kick-off time, live streaming, how to watch, teams, injuries - all you need to know

6 minutes to read
Johnny Sexton and Beauden Barrett will face off in tonight's first test. Photos / Getty Images

Johnny Sexton and Beauden Barrett will face off in tonight's first test. Photos / Getty Images

Winston Aldworth
By
Winston Aldworth

Head of Sport

What's on?

All Blacks v Ireland, the opening test in a three-match tour. Kicking off at 7.05pm, at Eden Park.

What's at stake?

The All Blacks are likely to meet either Ireland or South Africa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.