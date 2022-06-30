Head coach Ian Foster addresses the media from isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Video / Supplied

OPINION:

An observation…

Karl Dickson is in charge of tomorrow night's test. If that name doesn't ring a bell, you either missed the 2am kick-off last November between the All Blacks and Italy in Rome or have smartly obtained one of those memory-wiping neuralyzers from the Men In Black movies to forget it ever happened.

Let me jog your memory – 31 penalties were blown and Dickson failed to get a feel for the game. The fault was not his alone – the All Blacks were clunky and failed to rise above it, but Dickson's involvement in one of the worst spectacles of recent rugby memory was significant.

Both he and the All Blacks need to better tomorrow night than that afternoon in Rome. As a contrast, Wayne Barnes had a superb game in the Māori All Blacks' first fixture and clearly underlined his status as the world's best referee.

English referee Karl Dickson. Photo / Getty

A prediction…

Ireland will regret their decision to only have 40 players for the start of the series. We've already seen three go down in their first game.

While 40 might sound like a lot, the All Blacks selected 36, don't have to fly in anyone from the other side of the world, and are playing two fewer games than the tourists. So 40 seems short, especially at the end of a long season.

The toll of not having as many bodies may become clear by the third test.

An explanation…

The All Blacks blindside flanker spot genuinely seems anyone's heading into a year of test rugby, as the inability to replace Jerome Kaino with a bolted-on selection stretches into a remarkable sixth season.

Scott Barrett gets first go in 2022, his first time there at test level since the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal loss to England, which was probably best put in the 'not a bad idea, not great execution' pile.

It points to a real worry about the strength of the Irish lineout and lack of lineout options in the loose. Dalton Papalii and Akira Ioane are working their way back from injuries but the selection is unconvincing on the surface.

Scott Barrett will start at No 6 against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

A suggestion...

If I'm a Super Rugby coach outside the Blues catchment area I'm investigating Cameron Suafoa's contract status after a superb shift for the Māori All Blacks in the first game against Ireland. He nudged out some higher-profile players and was impressive after limited Blues chances this year – and being behind Ioane and Anton Segner at the Blues might tempt him elsewhere.

A question...

What ad agency dreamed up the dreadful TAB campaign for the Irish series? The bizarre taunting of the side's record in New Zealand feels at odds with the respect this Irish side has deservedly garnered in New Zealand for being able to beat the All Blacks three of the last five times, having not done it before 2016. The campaign feels about 20 years removed from rugby society.