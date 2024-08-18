“It’s got to be real. It’s got to have the appropriate fear in every game,” Robertson said. “There’s going to be a lot over there because of the occasion. That’s our challenge as All Blacks, to do it weekly.”

Robertson’s shoulders dropped significantly after witnessing his side deliver the desired response against the Pumas, but with attention turning to South Africa following the Boks’ back-to-back victories in Australia, the All Blacks’ quest to grasp consistency will be among their toughest tests this year.

“The mood of the group was buoyant, as you’d imagine,” Robertson said the day after the All Blacks’ 42-10 victory against Argentina. “Naturally, you look forward to the next game quickly. These tours don’t come around that often, especially the Johannesburg-Cape Town combination. You’re always planning away.”

“It’s always good to get on tour. There’s an old-school feeling around it, like the old days when you’d get up in the middle of the night and everyone [would get] their marshmallows out or whatever they do to watch the All Blacks play. We’ve reflected quickly on the opportunity ahead of us and made sure we talked about what we did well last week.”

Beauden Barrett celebrates his try with TJ Perenara and Caleb Clarke during the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks are expected to remain without Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu due to his ongoing calf issue. Injury clouds hover over prop Ethan de Groot (neck) and, to a lesser extent, loose forward Luke Jacobson (calf) too. However, Robertson confirmed Scott Barrett will return to assume the captaincy from Savea and lead the 36-man squad.

Touring South Africa tends to bring out the best from the All Blacks, but those who have copped the brunt of Boks at their best are under no illusions regarding how relentlessly physical it will be, which leaves the onus on the forward pack to replicate their efforts against the Pumas at Eden Park.

Tony Brown’s addition to Johan “Rassie” Erasmus’ coaching team has improved the Springboks from their World Cup triumph. After making 10 changes to their squad from Brisbane to Perth to record another comfortable win against Joe Schmidt’s rebuilding Wallabies, the Boks continue to build vaunted depth and balance.

“There’s a bit more variation,” Robertson noted. “They get the ball in the air and play out the back door and they can test you on the edge a lot, so they’ve definitely evolved.

“I know Rassie. I played against him. He’s one of the personalities of world rugby, isn’t he? I enjoy his commentary and the different angle of it. Everyone loves a press conference with him, so [I’m] looking forward to locking horns.”

In a sign of the times, following South Africa’s abrupt exit from Super Rugby, seven players in the All Blacks are yet to tour there or confront their teams’ abrasive style.

“A lot of them haven’t played against South African teams or been there, so there’s an excitement there too. A lot of the leaders who have been there and experienced it before will tell it how it is.”

Robertson can draw on personal success in South Africa after leading the Crusaders to their breakthrough Super Rugby title with their final victory against the Lions at Ellis Park in 2017. That year, his first at the helm of the Crusaders, Robertson themed their campaign around Muhammad Ali’s “Rumble in the Jungle”.

If he hasn’t already, Robertson will soon script another overarching concept for his first tour as All Blacks head coach.

“You draw on all lived experiences in the rugby world on and off the field, and how you get those weeks right. It’s a hell of an occasion and you have to play your part in it.

“There’s definitely a mindset for it and what it will take mentally and physically over there. It’s an awesome challenge.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.