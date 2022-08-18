Ian Foster has survived as All Blacks head coach, with the NZ Rugby board hailing the team's "magnificent" weekend win in South Africa. Video / NZ Herald

Former All Blacks coach John Hart believes Ian Foster failed to listen to feedback from last year's end of year review over his coaching staff, but belated changes have now addressed those issues.

Hart, who coached the All Blacks from 1996-1999, also provided a staunch defence of New Zealand Rugby after the governing body received criticism for the way it handled the Foster saga, which culminated in the head coach being retained through to next year's World Cup.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Kerre Woodham, Hart said it's time the New Zealand public accepted and backed Foster and the All Blacks.

"There needs to be some defence of the New Zealand union here," Hart said. "They've been getting a lot of criticism but I think that's a little unfair. They've now come to a conclusion and in my view they've come to a sensible decision.

"They were between a rock and a hard place. They had to do this, go through a process and they did it. In defence of [NZR chief executive] Mark Robinson, he did exactly what he said he was going to do.

"It's time now we accepted where we are, the vitriol should be over and we should get behind the team and hoping they go to Christchurch and have a good win against Argentina and develop further into the World Cup."

Hart did admit Foster has made mistakes, namely "not listening" to concerns from players about his coaching staff after the disappointing end to the All Blacks' northern tour last year.

But he says the recent introduction of Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt into the coaching team, led by Foster, is as good as it gets.

"If we look back, Ian Foster would have to agree himself he probably made a mistake last year by not listening to the review and the questions from players and the concerns the players had about his coaching staff.

"Now that's been addressed, probably a bit late, but now it's addressed and they have what I think is a very good coaching team led by Ian Foster, who you've got to say has total support of the players. A team cannot perform like they did at Ellis Park last weekend if they are not united and in support of their coach.

"The introduction of Joe Schmidt on a more direct basis is an outstanding addition to the coaching team. And now with Foster and having two world class assistants in Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt, I don't think you can get much better."

Ian Foster will coach the All Blacks through to next year's World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Asked if the backing of the players played a big role in Foster keeping his job, Hart said: "You've got to be careful as there's always the view that the players have a vested interest in having the coach that is picking them, but there's a lot of maturity in those senior players as the sort of guys that were standing out and talking – David Havili, Sam Whitelock, Ardie Savea – they've been around a long while and they will want what is best for the All Blacks and to win.

"They obviously have confidence in Ian Foster and I know they have a lot of confidence in Jason Ryan and certainly Joe Schmidt. I wouldn't underestimate that Joe Schmidt's been a very influential person already in the last three weeks helping in behind the scenes and the fact he's going to step up and become an assistant is very good news for New Zealand Rugby leading into the World Cup."

Hart also spoke out against the "awful" backlash Foster and the All Blacks have received during their recent decline, where they've lost five of their last seven tests.

He says comments made towards Foster are "not New Zealand".

"You'd have to say it takes a toll. There's no way that would not be affecting him and his family and his friends. I've seen some of the vitriol and some of the social media. It's been awful. It's not New Zealand.

"We've become too negative as a country. We love the All Blacks, they typify what we are. Yeah sure, none of us were happy that they were losing tests but the personal attacks and what has followed I just don't think that's New Zealand. I've been very disappointed and strongly in support of helping Ian Foster through that. I do know what it's like."